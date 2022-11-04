

"Space Power Station" enables China's space station to achieve freedom of electricity use



With the successful completion of the transposition of the space station Mengtian experimental module, the basic configuration of the “T” character of the Chinese space station has also begun to appear. Many people will be curious, how to solve the problem of electricity consumption in the space station? The sixth issue of “Decoding Mengtian” will take you to understand “Space Power Station”.

The space station Mengtian experimental module and the space station assembly completed the rendezvous and docking in orbit

Flexible solar wings enable energy freedom

At present, the Chinese space station is equipped with a total of 6 sets of large flexible solar wings of 2 specifications. The solar wing on the Tianhe core module is the first large-area retractable flexible solar wing built for my country’s space station. The deployment area of ​​a single solar wing is 67 square meters, which is equivalent to the size of a standard singles badminton court. The Wentian experimental cabin and the Mengtian experimental cabin are each equipped with 2 sets of plus-version large-scale flexible solar wings. The deployment area of ​​a single set of solar wings reaches 138 square meters. Four such solar wings can provide a three-cabin combination of 80 cm after the completion of the space station. % of the energy, while satisfying the normal operation of various scientific instruments such as astronomy, geography, biology, and medicine carried in the cabin, it can also fully guarantee the daily life of astronauts in the space station. After the Tianhe, Wentian, and Mengtian cabins form a combination, the flexible solar wing covers an area of ​​about 700 square meters. Together, they “kunpeng spread their wings” in space, allowing the Chinese space station to achieve energy freedom.

On November 3, 2022, the Mengtian experimental module completed the transposition, forming the basic configuration combination of the “T” shape of the space station with the Tianhe core module and the Wentian experimental module.

Provide stable energy to the sun orientation device

Both the Wentian experimental cabin and the Mengtian experimental cabin are equipped with sun orientation devices, that is, the mechanism responsible for the 360° rotation of the solar wing. To put it simply, the sun orientation device has two main functions. One is to drive the overall rotation of the two wings of the Wentian experimental cabin and the Mengtian experimental cabin, and the other is to transmit the energy generated by the solar wings to the cabin. The sun orientation device not only drives the “big man” of the flexible solar wing to rotate steadily, but also ensures that the solar wing always faces the sun in a “sunflower” posture. Regardless of whether it is spring, summer or autumn and winter, it is not affected by the incident angle of the sun and the flight attitude of the space station. The solar wing can always obtain the maximum energy.

The “home” of the sun-oriented drive mechanism is placed between the experimental cabin and the flexible solar cell wing, named “truss”. The “truss” sets up a bridge for the energy transmission between the solar cell wing and the experimental cabin, and at the same time installs some equipment in the power sub-system for energy collection, conversion and transmission. But this semi-open-air “room” has a very harsh living environment. During high-power energy transmission, the equipment inside the “truss” will enter a “heating” state. The “indigenous people” in space, atomic oxygen, plasma, ultraviolet radiation, ionizing radiation, etc., will also “visit” at all times, which will interfere with the work of the “truss”. The development team has come up with a variety of solutions to ensure that the “space power station” is always in the best state to provide stable energy for the space station.

Lithium-ion battery achieves ultra-long standby

The Chinese space station will operate in orbit for more than ten years, so how to make the “space power station” have the ability to regularly maintain and upgrade?

On the one hand, from the perspectives of development, use, and replacement, a long-life, large-capacity, and high-safety lithium-ion battery is designed to meet the operational needs of the space station. On the other hand, through multiple tests and verifications, every member of the “Space Power Station” has the characteristics of being repairable and replaceable. Among them, the most eye-catching is the on-orbit energy expansion function of the two flexible solar wings of the core module, which can be disassembled and transferred outside the capsule by the cooperation of the astronaut and the manipulator, and installed on the tail truss of the experimental module. Re-establish the power supply channel to continuously provide energy for the space station.

Grid-connected power supply realizes energy sharing

The “big single-family villa” of the China Space Station, when it is in orbit, the windsurfing conditions of each “room” change frequently, and the occlusion changes are complicated, which requires a more powerful energy system.

After multiple tests and multiple confirmations, the R&D team has formed a harmonious and flexible “power supply alliance” from the core module, the experimental module, the manned spacecraft, and the cargo spacecraft. Among them, the Wentian Experiment Module and the Mengtian Experiment Module have the largest flexible solar cell wings in my country. They will shoulder the glorious mission of being the main source of energy for the Chinese space station, allowing astronauts to truly use electricity freely in space.

Through flexible grid-connected power supply, the normal energy supply of the entire space station system is ensured. The realization of energy freedom in the Chinese space station is no longer a dream!

The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew entered the Mengtian experimental module

