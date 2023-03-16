(Original Title: Flying Financial Dreams and Lighting up Consumer Protection—Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch Continues to Carry Out a Series of “Consumer Rights Protection” Activities)

In order to further popularize financial knowledge and enhance financial consumers’ awareness of risk prevention, on the occasion of the “3.15 International Consumer Rights Day”, Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch continues to practice the social responsibility and responsibility of financial institutions, focusing on “one old, one young, one New” and other key groups, and actively carry out a series of educational activities to promote the protection of consumers’ rights and interests on 3.15.

Subtle protection of “less”, continue to carry out the “Golden Education Project” to escort the healthy growth of young people

In order to further improve the financial literacy of young people, on March 6, under the guidance of the Guangzhou Branch of the People’s Bank of China, Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch joined hands with the Guangdong Financial Consumer Rights Protection Federation to enter the Guangzhou Finance and Commerce Vocational School to carry out the “Gold Education Project” “Financial literacy education for young people and the “3.15” financial knowledge into campus activity brought vivid financial knowledge lectures to nearly 400 students.

At the event site, a volunteer lecturer from the Guangzhou Branch of the People’s Bank of China explained to the students the common routines of “repairing credit information” and guided them to cherish their personal credit records. The bank lecturer comprehensively popularized the knowledge of loans and family financial management for the students in the school, reminded the students to stay away from illegal online loans, and establish a scientific view of investment and financial management. During the period, a publicity booth was set up on campus at the same time, and by distributing financial safety manuals to students, interactive quiz games, etc., students were able to gain financial knowledge in a relaxed and fun way.

Precisely help the “old”, go deep into the community to popularize and publicize, and escort the elderly “sunset red”

In order to improve the safety awareness of elderly residents in the community to prevent financial fraud, on March 15, under the guidance of Guangdong Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, Guangdong Zhenghe Consumer Protection Center and other units, eight Ping An Group companies including Ping An Life Insurance Guangdong Branch and Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch The Guangdong Subsidiary, together with Guangdong Economic Science and Education Channel, Guangzhou Baiyun District Consumer Committee, and Baiyun District Sanyuanli Sub-district Office, held “Building an Honest Environment and Boosting Consumer Confidence in Baiyun Wanda Plaza – 2023 Ping An into Community Consumer Rights and Interests” Conservation Day”.

The event site held a flag-giving ceremony for the team of Ping An financial preachers and a licensing ceremony for the unit of the “Reassured Consumption Commitment”. Through popularization of financial knowledge, interactive knowledge of reassuring consumption, and square dance performances for consumers, an immersive science popularization experience was created. Integrate education into entertainment, let the public gain ubiquitous financial anti-fraud knowledge. The atmosphere at the event site was warm, attracting many elderly residents to stop and participate, and was well received by community residents.

Carefully protect the “people” and bring financial knowledge into enterprises to enhance the happiness of new citizens in financial services

In order to effectively improve the sense of happiness, gain and security of the new citizen group, and enhance the new citizen’s understanding of relevant financial products and services. On March 8, Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch entered the Guangdong Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital to carry out a creative style display and consumer protection publicity campaign with the theme of “Forge ahead on a new journey, new style of women and children”. Employees of the company paid close attention to the fun and interactive consumer insurance tips and answers, and brought financial knowledge tips to nearly 300 hospital employees.

At the same time, the bank actively visits enterprises with a large concentration of migrant workers, popularizes financial knowledge among enterprise groups, reminds them to stay away from illegal financial activities, improves the ability of new citizens to recognize and counter fraud, and protects their “money bags” “. During the 3.15 period, Ping An Bank released a micro-movie themed “Every Step, Safe Road”, focusing on the protection of financial consumer rights and interests of new citizens, and opening up the “last mile” of financial services for new citizens.

Sing the corporate self-discipline declaration and be a defender of consumer rights protection

In the 2023 Guangdong 3.15 Gala, Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch and some entrepreneur representatives jointly issued a self-discipline declaration, and will be the first person responsible for protecting consumer rights and interests, be the defender of consumer rights protection, and achieve high-quality development of the industry Promoter, builder of safe consumption environment.

Ping An Bank has always been adhering to the cultural concept of creating value through professionalism and giving back to the society with actions. While providing financial technology services in all directions, Ping An Bank has actively fulfilled its social responsibility of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers. In the next step, Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch will continue to carry out publicity and dissemination of financial knowledge, focusing on key groups such as “one old, one young and one new”, carry out long-term systematic and public welfare education and publicity, and use digital technology to expand the breadth and quality of financial services. To continuously improve the financial literacy of financial consumers. (An Yin)

Source of this article: Financial Report Network