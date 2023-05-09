FMLN negotiated by votes the lives of Salvadorans with the gangs

In the recent interview with the former president and fugitive from justice, Mauricio Funes, the former official explained how various officials of his government negotiated with the gangs in the electoral context.

The objective was simple: lower homicides to generate a positive image of the previous government, to achieve a better image on the Electoral issue and achieve more approval.

What did the gangs get in return?

Multiple benefits such as transferring leaders to other prisons, eliminating searches, allowing entry of electronic devices, parties and more. Gangs ruled the streets and jails.

Deputy William Soriano mentioned several of those involved in these actions. Former officials such as: Benito Lara, Aristides Valencia, Zaira Navas, Monsignor Rosa Chávez and Mario Vega, were involved in the Truce and negotiation, as well as the FMLN leadership was fully aware of it.

We already know that Benito Lara was a Deputy and a business on behalf of the FMLN. Well, since he was Minister of Security, his spokesmen in the Security Council were: ✅Zaira Navas

Rosa Chavez Does all this make you click? Mario Vega was also a member of said security council…. — William Soriano 🇸🇻 (@WilliamSorianoH) May 9, 2023

“They spent 5 years discussing how to solve insecurity. Now they are dedicated to defending gang members. They dedicated time and resources to doing Crime Tourism in Colombia, with the excuse of learning from them in security,” said Soriano.