(ANSA) – LAJATICO (PISA), FEBRUARY 28 – There is controversy over a homophobic flyer circulated by Forza Nuova today in Lajatico (Pisa) and addressed to the mayor of the small Valdera town Alessio Barbafieri. The flyer reads: “Lajatico needs children, not homosexuals”.



The mayors of the Valdera, in a joint letter, condemn “firmly and indignantly the homophobic flyer distributed by Forza Nuova in our area in which the mayor of Lajatico is attacked and we consider it a shameful and unacceptable gesture. Our area is characterized by a strong sense of community and respect for the person and we will not tolerate these values ​​being trampled on by political forces that try in any way to sow hatred and division”. The mayors announce an initiative tonight, at 9 pm, at the Lajatico theater “to express political and human closeness to the mayor”. For the regional councilor Alessandra Nardini the message contained in the flyer is “disgusting, absolutely incompatible with a civil and democratic community, steeped in violence and homophobia. All institutions and political forces, including the democratic right, unite in a clear condemnation and unanimous and in defense of the most basic values ​​and principles”.



“This umpteenth episode – he adds – once again raises a question that can no longer be ignored and postponed, namely the democratic need to dissolve the neo-fascist movements”.



Solidarity with Mayor Barbafieri also from the CGIL of Pisa.



“We express concern about the spread of a homophobic, racist and fascist climate – underlines the secretary of the CGIL of Pisa Alessandro Gasparri – towards which we cannot remain indifferent, but which we will continue to fight firmly with all the democratic means at our disposal. Like the CGIL we have long asked, and will continue to ask, for the dissolution of all neo-Nazi and neo-fascist organizations in order to affirm and implement the values ​​of our Constitution”. (HANDLE).

