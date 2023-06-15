FNC will seek to strengthen coffee cooperatives

During his visit to the department of Huila, and which included accompanying the birthday celebration of Pitalito, the first producer nationwide, Germán Bahamón, general manager of the Federation, pointed out the current status of these entities and future plans for the economic sector.

Diary of Huila, economy.

By: Gloria Camargo

From the municipality of Garzón, center of the department, the General Manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, Germán Bahamón continued with his agenda, which will end this Thursday, June 15 in the city of Neiva.

During the visit to the first coffee-producing department, Bahamón Jaramillo, he met with coffee growers from the south and center of Huila, as well as participated in the events celebrating the 205th anniversary of the founding of the municipality of Pitalito.

future projections

Coffee growing in Colombia is positioned as one of the most important economic activities in the country, and in this sense, the official in charge of this sector has emphasized the need to make the most of the opportunities it offers.

In Garzón, the official highlighted the importance of making coffee growing even more profitable and projecting it into the future, internationalizing the product more effectively.

At IE José Eustacio Rivera, located in Brussels, Pitalito, Huila, where a successful experience of strengthening the coffee culture with boys and girls is consolidated.

“It is essential that we focus on the opportunities that coffee farming offers us,” said the official before the media present. “Our goal is to work together with coffee growers across the country, but it is also vital to articulate efforts with municipalities, governorates and the National Government to benefit coffee-growing families.”

In this sense, the official stressed that work is being done to agree lines of action with the central government and each of its ministries. “We are in the process of establishing conversations with all the portfolios of the government of President Gustavo Petro, as well as with the municipalities and the governorates,” he explained. The main objective is to demonstrate to the National Government that the funds allocated to parafiscality are being used appropriately.

“We need to show them that these funds have been reinvested in research and development, as well as in the Extension Service, which facilitates the transfer of knowledge,” the official pointed out. It is important for the coffee sector that the work done and the progress achieved thanks to these resources is recognized.

In addition, emphasis was placed on the need to improve the quality and demand for Colombian coffee internationally. “We must make our product more desirable in international markets, for which it is crucial to promote promotion and marketing strategies,” said the official.

Working together with coffee growers, municipalities, governorates and the National Government is essential to achieve sustainable and profitable development in this economic activity. Likewise, work is being done to agree lines of action with the central government and its ministries, in order to demonstrate the correct use of the funds destined for parafiscality and strengthen the position of Colombian coffee in international markets.

Bahamón visited the San Isidro Associative Group, founded in the municipality of Acevedo, and which at the national level is an example of “persistence and love for coffee.”

Support to the PND

The General Manager of the FNC highlighted the continuous efforts of the organization to provide public goods to coffee growing and support the objectives of the National Development Plan of the National Government. The official highlighted the need to improve the conditions of coffee growers and other agricultural producers in the country.

The General Manager emphasized that coffee growers urgently require improvements in communication channels. “We are needing tertiary roads,” he said, stressing the importance of having adequate road infrastructure to facilitate the transportation and marketing of agricultural products. In addition, he mentioned the need to improve the houses of coffee growers both in qualitative and quantitative terms.

In addition to improvements to roads and housing, the General Manager expressed the desire that coffee growers own the land on which they work. “We want our coffee farmers to own rural property,” he said. In this sense, he highlighted the fundamental role played by the Departmental Committees in achieving the objectives of the National Development Plan.

The central objective of the National Development Plan is to promote the economic and social growth of the country, and coffee growers play a crucial role in this goal. Coffee farming is not only an important source of employment in rural areas, but also contributes significantly to the national economy.

Cooperative system

Regarding the important issue of coffee growing, the director stated that “the most crucial public good is the guarantee of purchase. If someone produces milk, there is a chance that one day they won’t buy it; if someone grows corn, there is also the possibility that one day they will not buy it. However, if you produce coffee, you don’t have that problem, since there is a purchase guarantee.”

In this sense, he explained that the cooperative system will be strengthened and restructured to avoid situations such as those that occur during extraordinary events that occur every 100 years, such as the pandemic. This situation generated an unusual increase in the prices of basic products.

The director added that this reality “definitely caused inconvenience that was not anticipated.” As a result, he announced that they will work in collaboration with each of the cooperatives. In addition, he revealed that he had already met with the 33 managers of the country’s cooperatives, and pointed out that ten of them do not have any problems in Colombia, while another 17 are in the process of solving the difficulties.

Finally, he mentioned that there are five cooperatives that have not yet signed the agreement with the Federation for the benefit of coffee growing, but they are on a good path towards a solution. He assured that they will spare no effort to address this issue.

The purchase guarantee in the coffee industry is a significant advantage for producers, since it provides stability and security in their operations. Unlike other agricultural sectors, coffee growers have the confidence that their production will be purchased. This guarantee allows producers to plan for the long term, invest in technology and improve their agricultural practices.

The reengineering of the cooperative system is an important step to further strengthen coffee growing in the country. This approach seeks to improve the efficiency, transparency and governance of cooperatives, which in turn will benefit producers and the entire coffee industry. By addressing current issues and establishing a close dialogue with cooperatives, a stronger and more prosperous future can be ensured for coffee farmers.

In Garzón, the Municipal Council recognized the delegate of the National Congress Ruber Bustos, as well as Germán Alberto Bahamón, General Manager.

The commitment of the director and the Federation to the well-being of coffee growing is evident in their determination to meet with the managers of all the cooperatives in the country. This direct approach will make it possible to identify and solve existing problems, as well as to strengthen the bonds of collaboration and joint work. Coordination and cooperation among stakeholders are essential to achieve sustainable improvements in the coffee industry.