Focus Interview丨National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation_Guangming.com

Today is the eighth National Security Education Day for All. The theme is “implement the overall national security concept, enhance the national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidate the social foundation for a new development pattern with a new security pattern.” Taking the National Security Education Day as an opportunity, it can guide the cadres and the masses to study and implement the overall national security. Security concept, enhance national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and improve the ability of leading cadres at all levels to coordinate development and security. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “national security is the foundation of national rejuvenation”, and made a comprehensive deployment for promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities in a special chapter. This is the first time in all previous congresses of the party. Facing the severe and complicated international environment and the arduous and arduous domestic reform, development and stability tasks, on the way forward, how to withstand high winds and waves, even stormy waves, what we rely on to resolve and overcome risks and challenges, and how to balance the relationship between development and security are our responsibility. facing new tests.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has profoundly grasped national security issues with his overall strategic thinking and broad world vision, planned national security work with a strong sense of urgency and responsibility, creatively put forward an overall national security concept, and outlined It clarifies the overall layout of maintaining national security, points out the direction and provides fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in national security work in the new era.

For the first time, the overall national security concept puts forward the two major issues of coordinated development and security, builds the overall layout of maintaining national security for the first time, and systematically answers how a developing socialist country like China maintains and shapes national security for the first time. , has realized our party’s historic leap in national security theory, and is one of the basic strategies for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Ma Baocheng, Director of the Emergency Management Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration):On April 15, 2014, the first meeting of the Central National Security Committee was held. At this meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the overall national security concept for the first time. The Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that adhering to the overall national security concept is one of the basic strategies of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Safety runs through the entire process of all aspects of the work of the party and the state.

National security refers to the state’s state power, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, people’s well-being, sustainable economic and social development, and other major national interests are relatively free from danger and internal and external threats, as well as the ability to ensure a continuous security state. In other words, national security has rich connotations, not only referring to the state of security of the country, but also to the ability of the country to maintain this state of security.

The key to the overall national security concept lies in the “overall”. When it comes to national security, people tend to think of homeland security, military security, anti-rape and espionage prevention, maintaining stability and dealing with emergencies, etc., and feel that it is too far away from them and has little to do with it. In fact, national security in the new era is no longer limited to the “small security” that is traditionally taken for granted, but covers multiple fields such as politics, economy, culture, society, and the Internet. It is a veritable “big security” that is worthy of the name. Furthermore, national security is related to everyone’s tangible interests, and is closely related to the work and life of each of us.

Feng Weijiang, deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences:The general secretary proposed five elements and five pairs of relationships, which is the core essence of understanding the overall national security concept. From the perspective of the five elements, people’s security is the purpose; political security is the foundation; economic security is the foundation; military, technological, cultural and social security is the guarantee; and the promotion of international security is the basis. The five-pair relationship is to attach importance to both development issues and security issues; both external security and internal security; both homeland security and national security; traditional security and non-traditional security; self-security and Also attach importance to common security.

Development and security are two wings of one body and two wheels of drive. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to overall development and security. “Security” is one of the “Ten Persistences” of the overall national security concept; from the proposal of “coordinating the development of two major issues of security” to emphasizing the consolidation and improvement of the integrated national strategic system and capabilities… In the past 10 years, our party has faced the international situation Rapid changes, a profound grasp of the dialectical unity of development and security, not only the primary task of high-quality development, but also the “top priority” of ensuring national security, safeguarding national dignity and core interests in the struggle, and firmly grasping initiative in the development and security of our country.

Ma Baocheng, Director of the Emergency Management Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration):General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the new security pattern should be used to guarantee the new development pattern, which contains the important strategic thinking of coordinating development and security relations. To build a new development pattern, we must firmly hold on to the bottom line of safe development and create a new security pattern that adapts to it. . Realize the benign interaction between high-quality development and high-level security, and build development on a safer and more reliable basis.

Ensuring national food security is an important foundation for economic development, social stability and national security. Our country is a large country with a large population, and solving the food problem has always been a top priority in governing the country. my country has a population of more than 1.4 billion. Every day with one mouth, it consumes 700,000 tons of grain, 98,000 tons of oil, 1.92 million tons of vegetables, and 230,000 tons of meat. According to the data of the State Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves, since 2015, my country’s grain output has remained at more than 1.3 trillion catties for seven consecutive years, and the per capita grain output has reached 483.5 kg, exceeding the internationally recognized grain safety line of 400 kg. The national arable land area is 1.918 billion mu, and 1.058 billion mu of grain production functional areas and important agricultural product production protection areas have been delineated. 900 million mu of high-standard farmland has been built. The contribution rate of agricultural science and technology progress has reached 61%, and the improved varieties of food crops have basically achieved full coverage. .

Now, in order to stabilize and increase the production of grain, in addition to being able to cultivate the land, it also depends on science and technology. There is a group of young men from Northeast China who play high-tech in the fields, making good grain grow in the saline-alkali land that was originally white. They drink coffee to do farm work and make the smart farm flourish.

Food security is the “biggest country”. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “strengthen the foundation of food security in an all-round way” and “ensure that the Chinese people’s rice bowl is firmly in their own hands.”

Similarly, the rice bowl, which is the food for industry and the energy source for the lifeline of the national economy, must also be in our own hands. Energy security is an overall and strategic issue related to the country’s economic and social development, and is crucial to the prosperity and development of the country, the improvement of people’s lives, and the long-term stability of society. Over the past 10 years, my country’s large-scale coal mines with an annual output of 1.2 million tons and above accounted for more than 80%. The total installed wind power and photovoltaic grid-connected capacity was 635 million kilowatts, nearly 90 times that of 2012. The national crude oil output has remained at around 200 million tons for 10 years. , and data from the National Energy Administration also show that my country’s energy self-sufficiency rate has always remained above 80%, effectively coping with the transmission impact of international energy price fluctuations on my country’s development.

Ma Baocheng, Director of the Emergency Management Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration):In 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed four revolutions and one cooperation on energy security, which are energy consumption revolution, supply revolution, technological revolution and institutional revolution. Strengthening international cooperation on energy security in an all-round way to achieve energy security under open conditions is an important strategy for energy security in the new era.

Security issues concern the well-being of the people of all countries, the lofty cause of world peace and development, and the future and destiny of mankind. At present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways, and the international community is experiencing rare multiple risks and challenges. Regional security hotspots are emerging one after another, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and various traditional and non-traditional security threats are intertwined and superimposed.

In April 2022, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative for the first time at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022. The Global Security Initiative adheres to a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, and advocates a new security path featuring dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win rather than zero-sum.

Huang Dahui, deputy dean of the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China:The proposal of the Global Security Initiative has a very important background. Some Western countries continue to sacrifice the interests of other countries in order to maintain their own security. Faced with such a situation, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed a global security initiative, which is based on a comprehensive, common, cooperative and sustainable new security concept. We must not only attach importance to our own security, but also to the common security of the world.

The “global security concept” embodied in the global security initiative is an external presentation of the new security pattern. It is a major theoretical innovation of the overall national security concept that focuses on coordinating the security of one’s own country and the security of other countries, upholds the principle of indivisible security, and jointly maintains world peace and security. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China specifically proposed to coordinate the maintenance and shaping of national security. Shaping is a higher-level and more forward-looking maintenance. It is necessary to give full play to the role of a responsible major country and guide the international community to jointly shape a more just and reasonable new international order.

National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and social stability is the prerequisite for national prosperity. The prosperity of the country and the people’s safety are the most basic and common aspirations of the people. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a profound explanation and put forward clear requirements on several major relationships that need to be properly handled in the promotion of Chinese-style modernization, emphasizing that “we must coordinate development and security, implement the overall national security concept, improve the national security system, enhance the ability to maintain national security, and firmly maintain State regime security, institutional security, ideological security, and security in key areas”. With the guidance of the overall national security concept, a powerful force will be gathered to escort and coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century. In the new era, every Chinese will have a better sense of gain, a more sustainable sense of happiness, and a more secure sense of security.

