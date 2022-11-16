On November 10, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting studied and deployed 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. On the 11th, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council announced the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control in a Scientific and Accurate Way”. So, what is the background to the announcement? How should we understand these twenty optimization measures, and how should we implement them? “Focus Interview” invited relevant people to make a detailed interpretation.

On November 11, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. Optimization and adjustments have been made in terms of personnel evacuation.

He Qinghua, first-level inspector of the Department of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention:“Since the outbreak of the epidemic, we have continued to follow up the development of the global epidemic situation, the mutation of the virus and its epidemiological characteristics, combined with the evaluation of the implementation of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and after repeated in-depth research and demonstrations by experts, the proposed Twenty optimized policies and measures. The optimized prevention and control policies and measures can effectively deal with some bottlenecks and difficulties in the process of handling the epidemic in various places, such as the shortage of isolation resources, insufficient sampling and testing capabilities, etc., and limited resources should be used as much as possible. More people and areas with a high risk of spreading the epidemic will be invested in it.”

At present, the new coronavirus is still mutating, the global epidemic is still in an epidemic situation, and new domestic epidemics are emerging. my country is a country with a large population, with a large number of vulnerable groups, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient medical resources. The epidemic situation in some areas still has a certain scale. Affected by virus mutation and winter and spring climate factors, the spread and scale of the epidemic may further expand, and the prevention and control situation is still severe. The introduction of twenty measures to optimize prevention and control work does not mean relaxing the prevention and control of the epidemic, let alone lying down, but to further improve the scientificity and precision of prevention and control, which is the specific practice of scientific and precise prevention and control.

He Qinghua, first-level inspector of the Department of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention:“Twenty optimization measures do not mean relaxation. The general strategy of ‘external defense input, internal defense rebound’ and the general policy of ‘dynamic zeroing’ have not changed, but higher requirements, stricter standards, and stricter prevention and control measures. It is more precise and scientific, faster and more effective, at the lowest cost and in the shortest time, to control the epidemic to the smallest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and maximize the protection of people’s lives and health.”

The 20 optimization measures are more scientific and precise, and they are highlighted in the adjustment of the management measures for personnel involved in the epidemic.

The optimization measures require that the management measures for close contacts be changed from “7+3” to “5+3”, that is, from “7-day centralized isolation + 3-day home health monitoring” to “5-day centralized isolation + 3-day home health monitoring”. isolation”. According to experts, this is the result of scientific research and judgment. The study found that the longest incubation period of the Omicron mutant strain has been shortened to about eight days, and the possibility of finding positive within 5 days is very high.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“According to our pilot evaluation research in 31 provinces, we found that for the tracking of close contacts, 94.5% of them can turn positive within 5 days after the last exposure, and the proportion of positive turns can reach nearly 99.7% by 7 days. Therefore, the 7-day centralized isolation adjustment For 5-day centralized isolation and 3-day home isolation, use 3-day home isolation to cover subsequent risks. Such an adjustment can save nearly 30% of centralized isolation resources. It can reduce the occupation of centralized isolation resources while controlling risks .”

For close contacts, that is, secondary close contacts, the twenty optimization measures clearly require that no judgment be made.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“We found that during the evaluation process of the pilot project for more than a month, after the close contact was determined, the follow-up positive rate was extremely low, which was 3.1 per 100,000, that is, 100,000 people were managed, and three people may be positive. , so the efficiency is relatively low. As long as the limited epidemic prevention resources are controlled in a timely manner for close contact determination, it is more likely to reduce the detection rate of secondary close contact and subsequent positives, so the combination is the lesser of two evils .”

Spillover personnel in high-risk areas refer to those who leave the high-risk area before the high-risk area is identified. According to experts, according to the pilot evaluation results, the risk of spillover personnel in high-risk areas is relatively low, so this time the control measures have been adjusted accordingly, and the “7-day centralized isolation” for spillover personnel in high-risk areas has been adjusted to “7-day home isolation”. “, During the period of code management, you are not allowed to go out.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“If a high-risk area is delineated in A, the people in the high-risk area should be closed and controlled, but for the risky people who flowed into B before A was delineated as a high-risk area, after being tracked by B, those people should be tracked. Personnel are quarantined at home for 7 days.

reporter:“When does this 7-day home quarantine start?”

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“According to the ninth version of the prevention and control plan, the control cycle of spillover personnel in high-risk areas is calculated from the time when they leave this high-risk area, that is, when they leave site A. If site B has exceeded this control cycle during the investigation process, in principle There is no need for quarantine control anymore.”

In the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, the risks are divided into three types: high, medium and low. Among the 20 optimization measures, the determination of medium-risk areas has been cancelled.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“We found that some places in the medium-risk area were very inaccurate and very large. After the entire medium-risk area was demarcated, the positive rate was three out of 100,000, and the risk was actually extremely low. In order to reduce the control area and personnel as much as possible, Therefore, the delineation of the medium-risk area has been cancelled.”

For high-risk areas, the optimization measures narrowed the scope of delineation to generally delineate units and buildings, emphasizing that it should not be expanded arbitrarily. No new infection was found in the high-risk area for 5 consecutive days, and it was reduced to a low-risk area. High-risk areas that meet the conditions for unblocking should be unblocked in a timely manner.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“To make such an adjustment is to delineate risk areas as scientifically and accurately as possible to avoid large-scale control of ordinary people’s travel. This optimization actually puts forward higher requirements for professional skills. It is not a relaxation, but a It is required to be more precise in the research and judgment of flow adjustment and risk areas, which can not only control the risks that need to be controlled, but also implement the measures that need to be implemented, such as high-risk areas, community control must be in place, and the blockade and control must never come out. The measures that need to be implemented must be implemented If it is in place, what should be adjusted should be adjusted, and the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development should be coordinated as much as possible.”

How to do nucleic acid in the future? This optimization measure re-emphasizes the principle of nucleic acid testing: in areas where no epidemic has occurred, nucleic acid testing of risk positions and key personnel shall be carried out in strict accordance with the scope determined by the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and the scope of nucleic acid testing shall not be expanded. Generally, nucleic acid testing is not carried out for all employees by administrative area, but only when the source of infection and transmission chain are unclear, and the community transmission time is relatively long.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“Once a local epidemic occurs, when to carry out regional nucleic acid testing is also clearly stated in the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. When an epidemic occurs, based on flow research and judgment, it is clear that the transmission chain is clear and no community transmission occurs. Nucleic acid testing for all employees in the region only needs to conduct nucleic acid testing for risky areas and key personnel at risk of infection according to the flow investigation and judgment, and carry out rapid epidemic disposal. The core of the whole strategy is based on rapid flow adjustment, through regional nucleic acid testing Comprehensive risk research and judgment. Article 6 of the 20 optimization measures this time specifically emphasizes that areas without epidemics must strictly follow the scope determined by the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and nucleic acid testing for risk positions and key personnel must not be expanded. The scope of detection, the two are completely consistent requirements.”

In terms of foreign defense imports, the optimization measures have also been adjusted accordingly, such as canceling the fuse mechanism for inbound flights; reducing the two negative nucleic acid certificates within 48 hours before boarding to one; clarifying that the positive judgment standard for inbound personnel is the nucleic acid test Ct value <35; adjust the "7-day centralized isolation + 3-day home health monitoring” to “5-day centralized isolation + 3-day home isolation”, during which codes are assigned for management and no going out, etc.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“The overall situation of the international epidemic situation, the situation of virus mutation, and the data on the evaluation of the control measures for immigrants are more about coordinating the prevention and control of my country’s epidemic situation with international exchanges, and facilitating personnel exchanges. From these perspectives, in the twenty optimization measures. The control and nucleic acid testing of entry personnel have been optimized and adjusted. The incubation period of the virus is shortened, and the risk of 5 plus 3 is still bearable, because those 3 days are also home quarantine.”

The 20 measures to optimize prevention and control also provide detailed regulations on the construction of medical resources, life service guarantee, epidemic prevention and control in key units, vaccination, drug storage, and evacuation of stranded personnel. Experts pointed out that the 20 measures for optimizing prevention and control are the optimization and improvement of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. For those not mentioned in the 20 measures, they must still be strictly implemented in accordance with the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and cannot be layered. layer plus code.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“Space-time companions, for example, are actually described in the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. He is an exposed person in a place involved in the epidemic. For this type of person, it is not mentioned in the twenty articles, and the ninth edition of prevention and control is still being implemented. According to the plan, such personnel are required to conduct “two inspections in three days” after the flow transfer, and timely investigation. The requirements for home isolation and home health monitoring are all increased in various places.”

Experts once again emphasized that no matter what kind of control method is used, the control time is calculated from the time when the person was last exposed.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention:“As for the time of control, the starting time should be based on the time of the last exposure, not the time when the close contact was traced. It is clear in the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan.”

The new crown pneumonia epidemic is a big test. It is necessary to maintain strategic determination and do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic scientifically and accurately. can win this big test. This is not only to oppose irresponsible attitudes, not to implement them in place, resulting in magnified risks of prevention and control, but also to oppose and overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and correct practices such as “overweighting at every level” and “one size fits all”.

He Qinghua, first-level inspector of the Department of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention:“Currently, the special classes for rectification work that have been established from the central to the local level are dispatched every day to solve the problems reported by the masses in a timely manner, respond to the concerns of the masses, and try to prevent and eliminate the ‘one size fits all’ and level-by-level overweight, which will affect the production and life of the masses. affect economic and social development.”

To meet the challenges, it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee to ensure that the 20 optimization measures are implemented in place. Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. This puts forward higher requirements for the prevention and control of the epidemic. It is necessary for all localities and departments to strengthen their responsibilities, strengthen their fighting skills, and be responsible for keeping the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities. Ideological guidance and psychological counseling will resolutely win the battle against normalized epidemic prevention and control.

