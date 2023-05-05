Focus Interview｜Struggling Youth on the New Journey: Building Dreams with Ingenuity and Skills to Serve the Country_Guangming.com

CCTV news(Focus interview): Let’s continue to look at “Strugglers on the New Journey”. Today (May 4th) is May Fourth Youth Day. Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the students of the Science and Technology Academy of China Agricultural University, putting forward ardent expectations, and on the occasion of the May 4th Youth Day, he extended festival congratulations to young people across the country. At present, the global manufacturing industry is undergoing profound changes, and China is accelerating its transformation from a “manufacturing country” to a “manufacturing power”. The demand for skilled workers and highly skilled talents is extremely urgent. In the field of manufacturing, many young skilled talents have also emerged. In ordinary positions, they have ingenuity and immerse themselves in research, and have developed their own skills and even unique skills. They have become an important force supporting Chinese manufacturing and Chinese creation. Let’s meet a few of these young technologists today.

Ye Linwei is the recipient of this year’s China Youth May Fourth Medal. On April 22, when the reporter saw him, he was participating in the technical disclosure meeting of the new mission. Two days later, on April 24, he will forge the first C919 edge precision titanium alloy forging.

Ye Linwei is the first operator of the 80,000-ton die forging press, which is a heavy equipment of the big country. The 80,000-ton die forging press is the world‘s highest-level super-large die forging press. In the manufacturing process of high-end large-scale die forgings such as the core components of large aircraft, it has strong power and can be forged in one step, effectively ensuring the integrity of the external dimensions of the product. and intrinsic performance stability. Through this “big country heavy weapon”, my country has successfully overcome the “stuck neck” problem of key core components in many fields.

The first C919 edge precision titanium alloy forging, if the forging is successful, it will mean another breakthrough in the manufacture of large aircraft precision parts in my country. But to achieve this breakthrough, the requirements for the operator are also extremely high.

Luo Hengjun, Chief Engineer of C919 Aviation Die Forging Project of Sinomach China Erzhong Wanhang Die Forging: “Because of the refined design, the underpressure size must be controlled within 2 mm. Directly come out of the blank and form it with one fire. You are only given one chance. There is no opportunity to repeat, and the requirements are much higher than before.”

It is not the first time for Ye Linwei to break through himself and undertake difficult tasks. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the real weapon of a great power must be in our own hands. In 2013, the 80,000-ton die forging press independently designed, manufactured and installed by my country was put into operation. This kind of heavy equipment of a big country has achieved independent manufacturing, and of course it must be operated independently.

However, this unprecedented “robot giant” was 42 meters high, equivalent to the height of a 15-story building, and had a total weight of 22,000 tons. How to precisely control this behemoth was almost a blank for Ye Linwei and his colleagues at the time.

The operation of the 80,000-ton die forging press requires the operator to control the valve opening of the hydraulic system by changing the inclination angle of the handle, so that 60 oil pumps drive 300 tons of hydraulic oil to flow in a 10-kilometer-long pipeline, pushing 5 The huge hydraulic cylinder instantly generates a pressure of up to 80,000 tons. The overwhelming power requires precise and fine control to ensure the forming of high-end precision die forgings.

We must give full play to the role of a major country as soon as possible, keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, and take the road of serving the country with skills. Ye Linwei operates during the day and reads the schematic diagram at night. stunt”.

This is the scene of a great craftsman skill challenge. In order to test the accuracy of Ye Linwei’s operation, the examiner asked him to operate an 80,000-ton die forging press to press raw eggs. The goal is to crack the eggshell but not the membrane.

Ye Linwei, die forger of 80,000-ton die forging press of Sinomach China Erzhong Wanhang Die Forging Co., Ltd.: “The critical point of an egg and its breakage is only one millimeter. If you can’t stop, the membrane inside the egg will break. Microscopic control.”

The positive and negative error is kept at 1 mm. It is precisely by virtue of this extraordinary precision operation skills that Ye Linwei led the team to successfully forge various core large-scale components with complex structures, such as the key component of the C919 landing gear, the “main landing gear outer cylinder”, which fills the gap. Multiple domestic blanks.

On April 24, a new test finally came. The production of the first C919 flange precision titanium alloy forging has officially entered the countdown.

As the saying goes, strike while the iron is hot. The simulation calculation data before this production shows that after the billet is out of the furnace, the temperature will drop by about 2 degrees every 1 second. To achieve precise forging, the precision titanium alloy forging of C919 edge For production, the temperature loss must be controlled within 100 degrees. This means that the entire operation process including forging clamping, transfer, positioning, forging, etc. must be precisely controlled and completed within 50 seconds, which poses unprecedented challenges to precision and speed.

The billet is positioned, the button is pressed, and the forging is completed. Within 6 seconds, Ye Linwei once again achieved a breakthrough. Within 50 seconds, the first C919 flange precision titanium alloy forging was successfully completed.

Ye Linwei is a representative of countless young skilled talents who are fighting on the front line. At present, my country has more than 200 million skilled personnel active in all walks of life, many of whom are young skilled workers. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that skilled workers are an important basis for supporting Chinese manufacturing and Chinese creation, and he has repeatedly emphasized the need to encourage young people to take the road of becoming talents with skills and serving the country with skills.

Keeping in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, practicing skills hard in one’s ordinary position, using better technology to ensure higher quality, and promoting the transformation of a manufacturing country into a manufacturing powerhouse are becoming the pursuit of more and more young skilled workers.

Cui Yapeng is a vehicle assembler of Wuhan CRRC Changke Rail Vehicle Co., Ltd., and is mainly responsible for the installation and commissioning of the door system of subway vehicles. In 2020, he partnered with his colleague Wang Rui and won the championship in the rail vehicle technology project of the first National Vocational Skills Competition. At that time, General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the competition, proposing to vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, and cultivate more high-skilled talents and craftsmen of great powers. This made Cui Yapeng, who returned to the front-line post after the competition, pursue excellence in technology.

During the running of the subway, the doors need to be opened and closed countless times. The airtightness of the door is crucial to the safety and comfort of the train, and the corresponding technical standards require extremely fine detail.

Cui Yapeng: “Sealing is a problem that always occurs in the industry. The document requires that the distance between the door leaf and the center line of the door should be less than 2mm.”

To ensure the size requirements of the seal, it mainly depends on the cooperation between the hex nut and the screw next to it. But it is not easy to adjust the error to less than 2 mm. At first, Cui Yapeng and his colleagues could only measure by feeling. How to adjust it more accurately or even higher than the standard, he is determined to study the “door way”.

Cui Yapeng: “I use hexagonal nuts, and I just see how much the door will move in half a circle. After continuous measurement and experiments, I finally concluded that the movement in half a circle is 0.75 mm, and I want to be higher than this standard.”

Thinking about it while working, now Cui Yapeng has narrowed the error to less than 0.5mm.

Persistence, focus, excellence, because of excellent technology, Cui Yapeng became the “master” in the team. Colleagues will always turn to him for help and advice when encountering difficulties.

But it is not only Cui Yapeng’s technology that convinces his colleagues the most.

Subway manufacturing is an assembly line operation. Many young workers find it boring to install doors, adjust doors, install doors, and adjust doors every day, but Cui Yapeng has devoted himself to it for several years.

Cui Yapeng believes that to do a job is to love a job, and to love a job is to be proficient in a job. This is the belief that a skilled worker should have in his heart. It is under this belief that Cui Yapeng has continuously innovated and researched new tooling equipment based on the actual production practice in the common job of door adjustment, and this vertical cover plate drilling and positioning tool is one of them.

The vertical cover plate is an important structure of the urban rail vehicle. It is installed close to the door. Its main function is to protect the relevant mechanical parts and lines of the door. The accuracy of the installation position is very high. Previously, the installation process was complicated, requiring two workers to move the 20kg vertical cover several times and compare it with the real one to locate it. Now with the drilling positioning tool invented by Cui Yapeng, the workload is greatly reduced and the efficiency is increased by more than 40%.

Do one line, love one line, specialize in one line, and refine one line, this is the core of the craftsman spirit. Building dreams with ingenuity, blooming youth, ranging from the polishing of a screw or a cable, to the forging of large aircraft, satellites, rockets, high-speed rail, aircraft carriers and other major powers. Like Cui Yapeng and Ye Linwei, many young skilled workers uphold the craftsman The spirit, in the ordinary post to achieve a technological innovation, completed a series of technical breakthroughs. Inspiring youth, living up to the times, and living up to youth, the vast number of young skilled workers are using their actual actions to interpret the connotation of “skills to become talents and skills to serve the country”, contributing youthful strength to my country’s construction of a strong manufacturing country, innovation in China, and high-quality development .

