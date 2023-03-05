“Cod in Abruzzo” was the theme of the Abruzzo Territorial Convivial of the Italian Academy of Cuisine. The convivial, celebrated simultaneously by all the Abruzzo delegations of the Academy, also involved the Vasto delegation of the Academy meeting at the restaurant “Dalla Padella alla Brace” of the Sarchione family in Monteodorisio (CH).

In the presence of many academics and their guests, the convivial symposiarch, Dr. Fabiano Buccipresented the dishes, prepared by the chef Angelo Sarchione, with due care and academic precision. The report on the historical recipes of cod and on the history of cod in the local cuisine of the Vasto area was instead edited by Prof. Luigi Murolo.

The menu proposed and commented on by the academics was as follows: Cod carpaccio, Grilled cod and peppers, Crispy creamy cod praline, Cod and chickpea sachets, Cod “pill pillstewed with Mediterranean sauce and Cicerchiata saffron and almond ice cream.

The chef used different qualities of cod by origin, especially the Years in Morhua Icelandic and Norwegian, with different desalination methods including Spanish, Portuguese and Italian, all depending on the dish served. The dishes were excellently accompanied by the Spumante Brut Pecorino from Cantine San Nicola di Pollutri (CH), Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo DOC 2021 and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC 2019, both from the Vini Priori company in Casalbordino (CH) in the presence from the same manufacturer, Nicola Priori, who illustrated its specific characteristics, achieving considerable success among academics for the proposed pairings.