Focus on district product fair | “Build regional brand to promote high-quality development” The first regional brand expo was held in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, Kaiping_Kaiping News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

The 2023 China Brand Expo has just come to an end in Shanghai, China‘s brand building will welcome another grand event

On the morning of May 20th, the first Regional Brand Expo opened in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, Kaiping City, with the theme of “Building Regional Brands and Promoting High-quality Development”. This exposition is sponsored by China Development and Reform Newspaper, organized by Kaiping Municipal People’s Government, and co-organized by Guangdong Tertiary Industry Research Association. This is the first time that my country has held a high-level grand event with the theme of regional brands. It is an important exploration in the deepening period of China‘s brand day activities, and it is also an important practice for Kaiping to lead the implementation of high-quality development projects in hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and thousands of villages with brands.

Xu Qiang, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of China Development and Reform News, Lin Jiansheng, Deputy Mayor of Jiangmen City, Party Committee of the Industrial Development Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Party Committee of the directly affiliated organs, leaders of the United Front Work Department of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Department of Commerce, and relevant departments of Jiangmen City, and the deputy of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee Chen Xiaoman, Secretary and Mayor, Ma Binghe, member of the Standing Committee of Wuxi County Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda, Li Guanlin, President of Guangdong Tertiary Industry Research Association, and representatives of governments, associations and enterprises from Qitaihe City, Heilongjiang Province and other parts of the country attended the meeting Activity. The opening ceremony was presided over by Lu Xiaowei, full-time deputy secretary of the Party Committee of China Development and Reform Newspaper.

In his speech, Xu Qiang said that the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting Brand Building in the New Era” jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments clearly pointed out that all localities are encouraged to build regional brands with strong competitiveness and high reputation around regional advantageous and characteristic industries, and strengthen Brand cultivation, display and promotion of geographical indications to enhance regional brand influence and product added value. Brand building is a long-term systematic project, which is currently entering a period of continuous deepening. As the leading unit for the publicity and promotion of China Brand Day, China Development and Reform News will take this year’s China Brand Day as an opportunity to strengthen the propaganda and interpretation of the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s strategic deployment of brand building, and continue to promote brand building, especially regional brand building. Brand propagandists develop into brand servers, and eventually become an authoritative publicity platform for Chinese brand building.

Lin Jiansheng said that hosting the first regional brand expo is another grand event for Kaiping City to promote the creation of local characteristic brands and actively explore new measures for regional brand innovation and development after launching the construction of the “Kaiping Youpin” administrative district brand last year. Taking the brand building of the administrative district as a breakthrough point, Kaiping City has fully activated the high-quality development of the county and entered a new stage. He said that Kaiping City has tried first, promoted the innovation and development of regional brands, improved the local business environment, and created a “Kaiping model”. Hosting the expo is a pioneering and innovative move for Kaiping City to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It not only provides opportunities for exchanges and mutual learning for the innovation and development of regional brands in various regions of my country, but also activates the endogenous vitality of high-quality economic and social development in counties able.

In his speech, Chen Xiaoman said that relying on the unique origin of natural resources, human resource advantages and original scientific and technological achievements, Kaiping City takes the brand building of the administrative region as a breakthrough point, actively explores the path of regional brand innovation and development, and promotes agriculture, industry, and cultural tourism. and other resource advantages into development advantages, and make every effort to create a national rural revitalization demonstration county and a provincial “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and ten thousand villages” demonstration counties. The holding of the expo will surely promote the two-way communication and cooperation of regional brands at home and abroad. At the same time, the huge potential consumption power of tourists brought by Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town and the world cultural heritage, combined with regional brands, will form a strong same-frequency resonance effect. I hope that everyone will use this regional brand expo as a medium to talk about brand building, deepen brand cooperation, and share brand achievements!

When promoting Wuxi County, Ma Binghe said that Wuxi has a long history, beautiful mountains and rivers, natural treasures, rich resources, and a wide variety of special agricultural products with high quality. At present, Wuxi is taking brand building as the guide, relying on the natural endowment of “high altitude and original ecology”, building a “gene family-style” brand system, creating “the first brand of healthy agriculture in China‘s mountains” and “Wuxi Tiandi has aura” tourism brand. He invited everyone to take a walk around Wuxi, enjoy the beautiful scenery of Wuxi, taste the food of Wuxi, and drink Wuxi eagle tea.

In order to boost the development of cultural tourism in Kaiping, at the opening ceremony, China Development and Reform News signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Kaiping Municipal People’s Government. The Tourism Industry Association signed a letter of intent for cooperation on “Youyou” with the Hong Kong Tourism Industry Council, the Hong Kong China Tourism Association, Kaiping Chikan Jiubu Tourism Development Co., Ltd., and Fengshun Group Co., Ltd. to help the high-quality development of Kaiping’s tourism industry.

It is understood that this expo will be held from May 20 to 26, attracting exhibitors from 20 provinces across the country, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions, and 15 countries and regions around the world. The expo innovated and explored the “scenic spot + exhibition” model, and set the expo venue in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, the first comprehensive large-scale tourist attraction with the theme of overseas Chinese culture in the country, and set up regional brand theme exhibition areas, regional brand comprehensive exhibition areas, and regional characteristic brands Five major exhibition areas including the exhibition area, local characteristic regional brand pavilions (Kaiping Youpin Pavilion and Jiangmen Brand Pavilion), Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and global brand exhibition areas, with a total exhibition area of ​​about 2,000 square meters. and service products.

On March 28, 2022, Kaiping City officially launched the cultivation and construction of the country’s first town-level administrative district brand “Magang Youpin”, and then successively started the construction of “Dasha Youpin”, “Tangkou Youpin” and “Xiangang Youpin” “Chishui Youpin” and “Jinji Youpin” are 5 town-level administrative district brands. On December 12 of the same year, it successfully created the first county-level administrative brand “Kaiping Youpin” in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. At present, it has initially formed a “1+N” brand matrix at the county and town levels. The scale of regional brands continues to expand. Economic benefits have been continuously improved. On May 10 this year, Kaiping City participated in the 2023 China Brand Day series of activities, and was invited to give a keynote speech at the Regional Brand Innovation and Development Forum, sharing the “Kaiping Practice” of regional brand innovation and development. Up to now, the sales of branded products in the county and town administrative districts have exceeded 20 million yuan, and the contracted sales of “Magang Youpin” have exceeded 100 million yuan. Driven by the brand building of the administrative district, in the first quarter of this year, the GDP of Kaiping City increased by 4.7% year-on-year, ranking first among the counties (cities, districts) in Jiangmen. Two provincial-level modern agricultural industrial parks for tea and silk seedling rice have been newly established, 2 new provincial-level leading agricultural enterprises, 5 provincial-level family farms, and 4 “vegetable basket” production bases in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Kaiping was selected as one of the top 100 counties in the digitization of agricultural products in China and a key county in national leisure agriculture.