Focus on High-Quality Development | Different Tracks, Equally Exciting – Answers from the National Modern Vocational Education Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone

This summer, Cai Jie couldn’t hide his joy. The School of Information Engineering, Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College, where he serves as the vice dean, has 93% of the 896 students who graduated for the first time, and 46 of them have been promoted. The students he mentored performed well in the World Vocational College Skills Competition.

This competition is one of the important contents of the upcoming World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference. This international vocational education conference initiated and hosted by the Chinese government for the first time will witness the high-quality development of modern vocational education in Tianjin, where it is held.

In the competition venue of the World Vocational College Skills Competition, teachers from Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College are preparing for the competition (photo taken on August 8).

As the only national modern vocational education reform and innovation demonstration zone in the country, this is the epitome of the extraordinary decade of Chinese vocational education. How to “strengthen” modern vocational education? How can skilled talents become “scented”? Journalists conduct in-depth visits.

Demolition of “a wall”, academic connection to break the “ceiling”

When we first met, Bai Yunfeng was preparing for the competition at Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College. When contacted again, he had won the second prize of the group in the National Vocational College Skills Competition held not long ago.

This is not the first time that Bai Yunfeng has won a heavyweight award. In 2021, he won the first prize of the machine vision system application project of the higher vocational group in the Tianjin Vocational College Skills Competition. This year, he will be recommended for undergraduate studies.

“Three hundred and sixty lines, I will become the champion. In the future, I want to be a ‘big country craftsman’.” Bai Yunfeng’s tone was determined.

Bai Yunfeng (right) and his teammates prepare for the competition at Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College (photo taken on July 13).

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, from secondary vocational education to higher vocational education, and then to undergraduate education, the “ceiling” that my country’s vocational education stops at the junior college level has been broken. This makes Mao Fuxin’s career trajectory that he never dared to imagine in the past become a reality.

After graduating from the technical school, he was admitted to Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University, which is known as the “cradle of vocational teachers”, and became a teacher of this undergraduate college by virtue of his excellent performance. In recent years, Mao Fuxin has not only guided his students to win awards in various competitions, but also won the Tianjin Youth May Fourth Medal himself.

“In recent years, vocational education has been given the same important status as general education. I clearly feel that the deep-rooted stereotype of ‘you can’t go to high school to go to secondary vocational school, you can’t go to undergraduate to go to high vocational school’ is gradually changing.” He sighed.

Mao Fuxin’s story is no longer new in Tianjin vocational colleges. In the interview, more than one vocational college principal mentioned that their students work as trainee teachers in some well-known colleges and universities after graduation.

Behind the widening of the “channel” is the establishment of a complete vocational education training system for “high school, master and doctoral degree” in Tianjin.

As the country’s only national modern vocational education reform and innovation demonstration area, Tianjin has formulated and issued more than 30 policy documents such as the “Opinions on Accelerating the Development of Modern Vocational Education” and “Eight Measures to Make Vocational Education Bigger, Stronger and Better”. The world-class modern vocational education system has continued to make efforts.

In the classroom of Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College, the teacher is explaining the essentials of equipment operation to students (photo taken on August 8).

A number of “firsts” to witness the results: the establishment of the country’s first applied technology university bred from the field of vocational education, the first and the first to implement the internationally renowned vocational education brand “Luban Workshop”, and the country’s first national vocational education teaching achievement The special award, the first national engineering technology research center led by the higher vocational college in the country…

“We are making every effort to create an ‘upgraded version’ of the demonstration area, and comprehensively build a benchmark for the innovation and development of vocational education in the new era.” said Li Li, director of the Vocational Education Division of the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission.

A set of data is the most convincing: by the end of 2021, there are 2 vocational education universities in Tianjin; 25 public higher vocational colleges and 1 private higher vocational college are independently set up, including high-level vocational schools with Chinese characteristics and high-level vocational schools. There are 7 professional construction units, 3 national model schools, 3 national backbone schools; 46 secondary vocational schools, 14 national model schools, and 12 national key schools. Tianjin University was the first to obtain the right to confer doctoral degrees in vocational education, and Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University and Tianjin Sino-German University of Applied Sciences have respectively authorized master and bachelor degrees in vocational education.

At Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University, teachers and international students communicate with each other about the curriculum (photo taken on August 12).

“In the future, we will continue to work hard to make Tianjin the source of the modern vocational education system with Chinese characteristics, the forerunner of system reform and development, the innovation of the system and mechanism of industry-education integration, the practice of serving major national strategies, and the teaching and research of modern vocational education. Highland,” said Luo Yanan, deputy director of the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission.

Paving “a road”, skilled craftsmen become “sweet pastry”

In the Changluhangu Salt Field of Tianjin Bohai Chemical Group, Lu Shuangshuang is busy in the laboratory every day, and has successively improved and innovated 22 testing technologies.

After graduating from Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College, she has become a “skilled craftsman” in the enterprise with solid practical skills and a lot of research energy. Red flag bearer and other honors.

Lv Shuangshuang’s success is due to the integration of production and education by introducing enterprises into schools and schools into enterprises. Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College has set up a base in Changlu Hangu Salt Field to implement two-way training between schools and enterprises.

“You can get started after graduation and start one step faster. These talents have grown into the backbone of the company,” said Liu Yinfeng, deputy chief economist of Tianjin Changlu Hangu Salt Works Co., Ltd.

Lv Shuangshuang works in the laboratory in Changluhangu Salt Works of Tianjin Bohai Chemical Group (photo taken on July 13).

In recent years, Tianjin has promoted the construction of the first batch of national pilot cities for the integration of production and education, explored modes such as school-enterprise order-based classes and modern apprenticeship systems, and built an information service platform for the integration of production and education, realizing the five industry linkage”.

In front of the 8-meter-high huge rack of Tianjin CRRC Tangche Rail Vehicle Co., Ltd., Dang Lei carefully counted the components to be assembled on Tianjin Metro Line 3 trains and intercity trains exported to North America. He graduated from Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College in 2015. Now he manages a team of more than 50 people, and has settled down and bought a house in Tianjin.

“Enterprises employ people not only based on academic qualifications but only on ability,” said Pan Long, general manager of Tianjin CRRC Tangche Rail Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Dang Lei inspects the shelves of Tianjin CRRC Tangche Rail Vehicle Co., Ltd. (photo taken on July 14).

Opening up the “demand side” and “supply side” not only aims at the present, but also focuses on the future.

Focusing on the “manufacturing city” strategy, Tianjin vocational education accurately connects strategic emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, new generation information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, and digital economy, and “prefabrication” urgently needs talents.

At Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College, a Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft stands out. This is the training equipment for the aircraft digital manufacturing technology professional group jointly built by the college and the enterprise aiming at the talent demand of Tianjin aerospace industry.

“The school has maintained close contact with hundreds of enterprises for a long time, and constantly adjusts the professional settings according to the needs of the industry.” Zhang Weijin, president of Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College, introduced that last year, more than 100 people were enrolled in the two majors of aircraft digital manufacturing technology and aircraft airborne equipment assembly and debugging technology. This year, the major of aero-engine manufacturing technology will also recruit students.

Talent training always revolves around the market. This year, Tianjin launched the pilot work of connecting high-quality professional groups with advantageous industrial groups. Vocational colleges have withdrawn 20 majors and added 42 registered majors.

In Luo Yan’an’s view, Tianjin Vocational Education has found the right coordinates in its development, effectively connecting industry and talent, intelligence, technology and other resource elements, complementing each other’s advantages, and realizing the “same frequency resonance” between professional settings and industrial needs.

Workers work on the production line of the FAW-Volkswagen North China base in the Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Zone (photo taken on June 15).

Whether the docking is accurate or not, employment is the best test.

“Among the more than 4,200 graduates in the school this year, less than 300 have yet to sign employment contracts,” said Wang Xiao, head of the employment office of Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College.

In Tianjin Haihe Education Park, among the nearly 10 secondary and higher vocational schools gathered, the implementation rate of students’ initial graduation destination has been stable at more than 98% for ten years, and a total of 180,000 technical and skilled talents have been delivered to the society.

Build “a bridge”, Luban workshop polishes “golden business card”

From Africa to China, Han Shilan changed his identity. Before coming to China, he was the Deputy Dean of the Graduate School of the Ethiopian Federal Institute of Vocational and Technical Education. Today, he is a doctoral student at Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University.

Han Shilan said that what attracted him to study in China was the advanced concept and practice of vocational education development here.

Han Shilan operates robotic equipment at Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University (photographed on July 29).

Please come in and go out, Tianjin is actively sharing its experience with the world.

In 2015, the Ministry of Education and the Tianjin Municipal Government signed an agreement to jointly build a national modern vocational education reform and innovation demonstration zone. One of the tasks is to improve the internationalization level of vocational education and create a new window for the internationalization of vocational education.

In this context, Tianjin is the original and the first to practice Luban Workshop. Today, this well-known brand of foreign exchange of vocational education in my country has landed in 19 countries including Thailand, India, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Yu Lanping, Dean of Tianjin Bohai Vocational and Technical College, who participated in the construction of the Luban Workshop in Thailand, explained the core of the Luban Workshop in this way: “The Luban Workshop brings overseas vocational colleges not only advanced professional teaching standards and teaching equipment, but also advanced professional teaching standards and equipment. It has advanced educational concepts and educational models, and cultivates locally urgently needed technical and skilled talents and skilled craftsmen for partner countries.”

Zhao Yifei, an international student from Thailand, was one of the first students to contact Luban Workshop. In 2016, after the first Luban workshop was built in Thailand, she was studying mechatronics in a local vocational college, and was admitted to Thailand’s Luban workshop to study the same major. After that, she successfully completed the course and entered Tianjin Urban Construction University for further study.

“The Luban Workshop gave me the opportunity to learn about China and gave me professional skills that will last a lifetime,” Zhao Yifei said.

On December 5, 2018, the Portuguese Luban workshop signed a cooperation agreement. After more than 3 years of development, the Luban workshop established by Tianjin Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College and Setubal Institute of Technology has shown extensive and far-reaching influence.

“The development of Luban Workshop has promoted the exchange and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign vocational education, and marked that the experience and achievements of Chinese vocational education have been recognized by other countries and even developed countries.” Zhang Weijin said.

Focusing on the industrial needs of the cooperating countries, the established Luban workshop in Tianjin has opened 49 majors such as industrial robots, new energy, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and EMU maintenance. There are four levels of graduate students.

The Ethiopian Luban workshop is located in Addis Ababa, where the AU headquarters is located. In April this year, Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University built the Ethiopian EPIP Teaching and Research Center here to carry out practical cooperation in the teaching mode of “Engineering Practice Innovation Project (EPIP)”.

International students from Ethiopia receive training at Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University (photo taken on July 29).

“Ethiopia Luban Workshop undertakes an important mission to cultivate high-end technical and skilled talents for African countries and cultivate high-level vocational teachers for East African countries.” said Zhang Jingang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University.

The talent training standards and professional construction quality of Luban Workshop are also widely recognized by partner countries. At present, 11 international professional teaching standards have been certified by the Ministry of Education of partner countries and have been incorporated into the national education systems of some countries, and 1 international professional standard has been incorporated into the vocational qualification certificate system of developed countries.

From domestic to overseas, the National Modern Vocational Education Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone responded with practice: Vocational education has a bright future and great potential. (Finish)

