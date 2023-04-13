There is only one month left before the official opening of the fifth edition of the Motor Valley Festthe great open-air festival of land of engines in Emilia-Romagna.

From 11 to 14 May Modenathe capital of the most famous Motor Valley in the world and a Unesco World Heritage Site, will become the international automotive stage. At the heart of technological change, electrificationsolutions hybrids impactful, full electric e synthetic fleece in the market for road-going products and in the world of sport, these are just some of the themes that will catalyze the attention of visitors in the many events organised: from conferences to exhibitions, parades and fashion shows in the city.

“The Motor Valley Fest has become a international point of reference for the world of engines, thanks to the collaboration with Ice – agency for the enhancement of made in Italy e Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. This year, then, there are also three important anniversaries – comments the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini-, starting from the 60 years of activity of the Lamborghinia car manufacturer that needs no introduction, the 70th anniversary of the birth ofEnzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imolawhich has returned to host the Formula 1and the 100th anniversary of the first edition of Savio circuitthe great historic event capable of igniting automotive passion in Romagna and which saw the great champions of the time take turns, with the first race won by Enzo Ferrari. These are also anniversaries that remind us of the link between the world of engines and this land”.

“The Motor Valley Fest – concludes the president – is an event that turns the spotlight on a territory rich in motoring excellence known all over the world, fantastic companies and professionals, for thousands of jobs, circuits and unique private collections, and which offers space for talent, for the most innovative start-ups. A unique appointment, with a good look attentive to sustainable mobility of the future, with the development of high performance ecological engines. Speed, passion, ingenuity and creativity, in what is truly the true worldwide Motor Valley”.

The program

The fifth edition of the Motor Valley Fest will open on Thursday 11 May 2023, at 9 am, with the usual inaugural conference at the Pavarotti Theater in Modena. After the institutional greetings of the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniby the mayor of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and the president of Unioncamere, Andrew Priestthe stage of the historic theater will see the representatives of the Italian and international automotive elite intervene and debate on topical issues, starting from the perspectives of electric revolution of the motor world. At the end of the conference, the ribbon cutting for the official start of the four days, at 12.30 in the courtyard of honor of the military academy of Modena.

The talks and round tables of the Motor Valley Fest continue on Thursday afternoon, starting at 2.30 pm, with the B2B talks hosted in the area of ​​the Motor Valley Acceleratorin via Francesco Selmi, dedicated to the theme of Evolution: the sector and the resources of the automotive supply chain. At the same time, we will talk about Innovation and finance: digitization, metaverse and artificial intelligence.

Friday 12 May, starting at 9.30, the meeting The future, sustainability and electricity. We will talk about alternative fuels, such as e-fuel and hydrogenand to follow of electric mobility.

The conference is also scheduled at 9.30 Motor Valley Dnato discover the new trends of the sector in the face of new trends together with the CEO of Formula One, Stefano Domenicalirepresentatives of the Motor Valley brands and racing and e-games drivers.

Valuing talents

Come back Innovation and talents where companies meet young talents who represent one of the key challenges of the future in terms of availability and new skills. There will also be the physical and digital participation of startups and the involvement of Motor Valley Accelerator, the Modena accelerator dedicated to the automotive sector. Great attention to the issue of sustainability, a great priority and a great challenge.

In addition to conferences and round tables on automotive topics, the motor land festival has scheduled cultural and food and wine events, and above all in the long weekend of the Motor Valley Fest adrenaline could not be missing: the widespread festival puts on track in the streets and squares, the two and four-wheeled beauties of international brands born in Emilia- Romagna.

The organizers

Motor Valley Fest is made by Emilia Romagna region, Apt services Emilia Romagna, Municipality of Modena, Motor Valley Development Association, Munner, Meneghini & Associateswith the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ice Agency, Chamber of Commerce of Modena, Modena Foundationin partnership con anfia, UNRAE industrial vehicles section, Autopromotec, Aci, Bologna Fiere – Motor Show. The event is also financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region with resources from FSC development and cohesion fund 2014-2020.Main sponsor: UniCredit. International media partner: Wall Street Journal.

>All events (176.64 KB)