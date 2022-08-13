Executive summary:Employment is the biggest people’s livelihood project, people’s heart project, and foundation project. The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the employment of college graduates and has adopted a series of policy measures. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “It is necessary to further explore job resources and provide practical and detailed employment guidance services. Schools, enterprises and relevant departments must do a good job in the implementation of student employment contracts.”

The Ministry of Education instructs colleges and universities in various regions to establish a work account for helping graduates with employment difficulties; the 2022 service for college graduates who have left school without employment will be implemented from July to December; all localities and departments strengthen the implementation of policies to ensure continuous work, Service is always on line.

Helping graduates from zero-employment families find employment

One-on-one precision help

Hand in hand to help

“Passed the interview on August 4th, and the application was successful!” Zeng Zijing, who lives in Gaoping District, Nanchong City, Sichuan Province, is about to join the Nanchong City Productivity Promotion Center and is full of expectations for the future work.

Zeng Zijing graduated from Sichuan Normal University majoring in financial mathematics. Her father died early, and her mother can only do some piecemeal manual work and take care of her younger brother who is in junior high school. The family burden is heavy. Zeng Zijing submitted many resumes, eager to find a job as soon as possible.

“As a graduate from a zero-employment family, Zeng Zijing’s situation is our focus.” Counselor Wang Miao introduced that for such graduates, the school will continue to push job information.

In late July, Zeng Zijing received the recruitment information of the Nanchong Productivity Promotion Center pushed by the teacher, and Zeng Zijing immediately understood the position: the work place is not far from home, it is convenient to take care of the family, and the salary is not bad! Seeing that Zeng Zijing was very interested, the teacher helped her to revise and improve her resume, and instructed her to make adequate preparations for the interview. “With the help of the teacher, everything went very smoothly from the delivery of the resume to the interview.” Zeng Zijing said.

Since the beginning of this year, the education system of Sichuan Province has implemented “one person, one file” and “one person, one policy” precise service for key groups of graduates. “All colleges and universities are required to report the implementation situation in a timely manner, so as to truly help graduates from key groups get better employment,” said Li Hao, director of the College Student Affairs Office of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Education.

“My parents usually do odd jobs, and the family is under a lot of economic pressure. The whole family hopes that I can find a good job.” Zheng Shaojing, a graduate of the School of Journalism and Communication of Henan University, joined the South China Company of China Railway Fifth Bureau in July. , thanks to the school’s employment assistance.”

The Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center of Henan University relies on the “Hongzhi Navigation Assistance Plan” of the Ministry of Education to provide employment training for graduates from key groups such as zero-employment families. “Guide from three aspects: personal ability improvement, psychological counseling, and employment direction.” Ma Yuemin, deputy director of the Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center of Henan University, introduced that the instructor will revise and improve resumes one-on-one and tailor-made employment plans. In addition, Henan University also held 8 special job fairs for Hongzhi navigation, more than 210 job fairs of various types, and provided more than 1,300 valid positions.

The Henan Provincial Department of Education has implemented the “Hongzhi Navigation Assistance Program”, and has trained 1,255 people; it has carried out a series of “cloud activities” such as “Internet + Employment Guidance” public welfare live broadcast classes and “Air Teaching and Research Office”, which have benefited nearly 1 million students.

Helping graduates with disabilities find jobs

Broaden employment channels

Strengthen job posting

On August 6, the first day of joining the job, Fan Xinglan was very excited. A few days ago, Fan Xinglan successfully signed a contract with a courier company in the door-to-door activity of the 2022 college disabled graduates jointly carried out by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Education and the Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation.

Fan Xinglan has a grade 4 physical disability. When he graduated from Xihua University majoring in Chinese language and literature in July, he had not yet found a job. When she was worried, Fan Xinglan saw hope from a call from the Sichuan Disabled Persons’ Federation. “We have a job opportunity here, and I would recommend it to you. I wonder if you have any intentions?” However, after detailed communication, the work place was not suitable.

Soon, the Sichuan Disabled Persons’ Federation recommended her for a position in the personnel performance of a courier company. After the online interview on August 1, Fan Xinglan quickly received an offer from the company. On August 3, the representative of the employer and the heads of relevant departments came to Fan Xinglan’s house and signed an employment contract with her on the spot. “This position has a starting salary of 3,800 yuan, and also includes room and board, so it is convenient to go to work.” Fan Xinglan said.

From August 5th, Chengdu, Sichuan held an online job fair for graduates of Chengdu Disabled University. The model of “online job fair + VR employment and entrepreneurship achievement exhibition + online live broadcast” was adopted to facilitate the participation of graduates with disabilities. And provide graduates with new media planning, video editing and other job information.

Henan focuses on the employment of college graduates with disabilities, and continues to help college graduates with disabilities find employment through a series of employment assistance activities such as employment skills training for special groups and special double-selection meetings. Zhengzhou, Henan Province specially formulated employment assistance plans, created public welfare jobs, and specially introduced third parties to participate in pre-job training for college graduates with disabilities.

Assisting school leavers and unemployed graduates to apply for jobs

Create an employment ledger

Follow the whole process

After graduating in June, Pang Zhifa, a master graduate from the School of History and Culture of Henan University, has not yet determined his employment intention. The college registers his information into the “Unemployed Graduates’ Employment Work Ledger”, which will track and record the graduates’ employment status, employment willingness, and peer-to-peer assistance measures.

“We will send employment information to unemployed graduates every day, and we will ask about the employment situation every week and update the ledger in time.” Xiao Ying, a teacher of the college, said that the college will help graduates who have not been employed until they sign a contract.

Various colleges and universities in Henan have widely established work ledgers for unemployed college graduates, and have held special activities for public employment services for many times. In order to help unemployed graduates find employment, Henan University adopts a small-scale, multi-site and high-frequency recruitment method, organizes campus job fairs in different colleges, and uses the summer vacation to hold industry and regional special recruitment in a timely manner to improve recruitment. pertinence and effectiveness.

Not long ago, through the “smart employment” platform in the school, the teacher of the Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center found that the recruitment requirements of a power supply service company matched the situation of Pang Zhifa, and pushed the information to him. In the end, Pang Zhifa successfully passed the interview, and is currently an intern in the company and is preparing to sign a contract.

Liu Mingyou, who graduated from Chengdu Ginkgo Hotel Management College with a major in environmental design last year, started work in July this year and joined an architectural design company in Chengdu. Now he is familiar with CAD drawing, 3D modeling and rendering with the company team… Liu Mingyou is very happy.

Previously, due to taking other exams, Liu Mingyou has not implemented the work. Luo Xiaobo, the school’s teacher in charge of student employment, has been in constant contact with him. “Mingyou is studying environmental design, and there is a large demand for jobs in decoration companies. We continue to collect this information and push it to him. At the same time, we also help him adjust his concepts and mentality, and seize job opportunities.” Luo Xiaobo said. However, due to reasons such as work location or salary, Liu Mingyou has not signed a contract. Until the beginning of June this year, Luo Xiaobo recommended the employment needs of this architectural design company to Liu Mingyou, and soon heard the good news of his signing.

This year, the Sichuan Provincial Department of Education requires all colleges and universities to further find out and report the information of unemployed graduates within two years of leaving school, increase employment assistance, and help them find employment as soon as possible. “In the next step, we will also do a good job in the intensive training of graduates’ employability to help them better find employment.” Li Hao introduced.

Original title: Focus on key groups and build a solid foundation for employment (deep reading・Focus on employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates)