In the first three quarters of this year, the whole province efficiently coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, stepped up efforts to implement a package of policies to stabilize the economy and continued policy measures, and accelerated the release of policy effectiveness. stay within a reasonable range.

According to data released by the Provincial Bureau of Statistics the day before yesterday, in the first three quarters of this year, the province’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 3,779.371 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%, 0.6 percentage points faster than the first half of the year, and 2.2 percentage points higher than the national growth rate.

Industrial production rises steadily

Service sector recovers

In the first three quarters, the province’s industrial production rose steadily, and the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 6.3% year-on-year, an increase of 2.4 percentage points higher than the national level. Among them, 28 of the 38 major industry categories achieved a year-on-year increase in added value, accounting for more than 70%; 213 of the 447 industrial products included in the statistics achieved a year-on-year increase, with an increase of nearly 50%.

According to the analysis of the Industrial and Commercial Exchange Office of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics, the data shows that the overall coordination of epidemic prevention and control and industrial economic development has achieved remarkable results, and high-tech manufacturing has also played an important leading role in stabilizing growth.

In the first three quarters, the added value of the province’s high-tech industries increased by 18.4% year-on-year, which was 12.1 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the province’s industries above designated size, and contributed 44.1% to the growth of the province’s industrial added value. The added value of pharmaceutical manufacturing, electronics and communication equipment manufacturing increased by 29.3% and 31.1% respectively year-on-year, which was the main driving force for the growth of the added value of high-tech industries.

The service industry further picked up and improved. In the first three quarters, the added value of the province’s service industry increased by 4.7% year-on-year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the first half of the year. In terms of different industries, the wholesale and retail industry increased by 7.5% year-on-year, the accommodation and catering industry increased by 4.5% year-on-year, and the financial industry increased by 7.6% year-on-year, all showing a rapid recovery growth trend. The growth of producer services was good, with Internet and related services up 25.8% year-on-year; leasing and business services up 26.0% year-on-year; research and experimental development up 37.4% year-on-year.

“Troika” continues to accelerate

Recovery and development stamina

At present, the province’s consumer market is showing resilience. In the first three quarters, the province’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 1,558.863 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.1%, and the growth rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year. Among them, the province’s catering revenue increased by 3.3% year-on-year, 0.9 percentage points higher than that from January to August, and 1.8 percentage points higher than the first half of the year.

Online and offline retailing has been making great efforts to help the consumer market make steady progress. In the first three quarters, the province’s retail sales of brick-and-mortar stores above designated size increased by 5.2% year-on-year, 1.5 percentage points higher than the first half of the year; the province’s online retail sales above designated size increased by 24.4% year-on-year, accounting for 24.8% of all retail sales above designated size Year-on-year increase of 3.2 percentage points.

Lin Yuyao of the Trade and Foreign Economic Statistics Department of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics said that under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, it is necessary to continue to promote the implementation of relevant policies to support market entities and enhance residents’ willingness and ability to consume, so as to accelerate the stable recovery of the consumer market.

Fixed asset investment rose steadily. From January to September, the province’s fixed asset investment increased by 9.2% year-on-year, an increase of 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points compared with January to July and January to August respectively. Among them, project investment increased by 17.9% year-on-year.

Xue Huizhen of the Fixed Assets Investment Department of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics analyzed that the province has paid close attention to the guarantee of factors, actively promoted the implementation of projects, accelerated the pace of project construction, and accelerated the formation of physical workload. The effective investment in the first three quarters accounted for 79.2% of the province’s investment, and the investment in the province The contribution rate of growth reached 97.4%.

At the same time, the province has made full use of policy-based development financial tools to press the “acceleration button” for infrastructure construction, and a number of major infrastructure projects that stabilize investment, promote development, and benefit people’s livelihood have accelerated to form a physical workload. From January to September, the province’s infrastructure investment increased by 14.4% year-on-year, and its contribution to the province’s investment growth increased from 8.8% in the same period of the previous year to 37.2%. In addition, the rapid growth of industrial investment and the intensified efforts to transform and upgrade the manufacturing industry are also important driving forces for investment growth.

Policy measures to stabilize foreign trade have been strengthened to improve efficiency, and Fujian’s foreign trade has shown strong development resilience. In the first three quarters, the province’s imports and exports totaled 1,483.27 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.2%. Among them, exports increased by 14.2% year-on-year; imports increased by 2.3% year-on-year; the trade surplus was 322.91 billion yuan, an increase of 99.98 billion yuan year-on-year.

The employment situation is generally stable

People’s livelihood security is strong and powerful

At present, the employment situation in our province is generally stable. Data show that in the first three quarters, the province’s urban areas added a total of 456,000 new jobs and 79,100 unemployed people were reemployed.

At the same time, the per capita disposable income of residents in the province was 33,707 yuan, a nominal increase of 6.1% year-on-year, and a real increase of 4.2% after deducting price factors.

According to the analysis of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics, as the production of industrial and service industries in our province has stabilized and rebounded, various employment stabilization policies have continued to be strengthened, and new jobs and new occupations have continued to emerge, which has become an important basis and condition for maintaining stable employment and increasing residents’ income.

Fiscal revenue has risen steadily, and people’s livelihood expenditure has risen. In the first three quarters, the province’s total general public budget revenue was 433.532 billion yuan, an increase of 1.7% over the same period. Among them, the local general public budget revenue was 275.733 billion yuan, an increase of 6.4% in the same caliber. The general public budget expenditure was 406.956 billion yuan, an increase of 6.4%. Among them, the expenditure on the management of grain and oil material reserves increased by 25.0%, the social security and employment expenditure increased by 14.0%, and the medical and health expenditure increased by 11.4%.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics said that in general, in the first three quarters of this year, the whole province efficiently coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and the main economic indicators showed a stable and positive trend overall. However, there are still many difficulties in economic operation, and the pressure for stable growth is still great. Our province will further promote the full implementation of various policies and measures and make them fully effective, and strive to keep the annual economic operation within a reasonable range.(Fujian Daily reporter Lin Kan)

Original title: Focus on the economic operation of Fujian Province in the first three quarters: the main economic indicators are improving and the economic operation remains stable

