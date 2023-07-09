“Focus on training for tourism, we teach the hotel industry”, said Minister Santanché

The tourism sector offers a unique opportunity for professional growth and development. According to the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, work in tourism can act as a social lift, allowing workers to climb the hierarchical ladder within a hotel structure.

The growth potential in the tourism sector

During a speech at the inauguration of the 44th Versiliana Festival in Marina di Pietrasanta, Santanché stressed that the tourism sector offers many opportunities for career advancement. From a waiter position, one can progress to head nurse and, in the future, reach managerial roles. This progression presents a significant opportunity for those seeking career growth within the industry.

The need to professionalize tourism workers

To fully exploit the growth potential in tourism, Santanché stressed the importance of professionalizing workers in the sector. According to the Minister, Italy should aspire to be a point of reference for world-class hospitality. He pointed to the Hotellerie School of Lausanne as an example of excellence in hotel education and underlined the need to create a similar school in Italy to enhance the Italian tradition of high quality hospitality.

Invest in training and teaching

According to Santanché, training and teaching are essential to meet the growing needs of increasingly demanding tourists. It is necessary to provide tourism workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the requirements of high-end tourists. The Minister underlined the importance of ever higher targets in the tourism sector and expressed his willingness to invest in worker training to ensure that Italy remains competitive and at the forefront of the hospitality sector.