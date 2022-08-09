Home News Focusing on Global Development and Deepening Connectivity 2022 Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum Held in Xi’an_ Securities Times Network
On August 9, the 2022 “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum was held in Xi’an.

In the autumn of 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the cooperation initiative of building the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”. Over the past 9 years, the major initiative of jointly building the “Belt and Road” has transformed from concept to action, from vision to reality, and has become the world‘s largest international cooperation platform and the most popular international public product.

With the theme of “Focusing on Global Development and Deepening Connectivity”, the forum was co-hosted by People’s Daily, the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. More than 120 Chinese and foreign media representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations participated in the conference in the form of live or video and written speeches. Responsible comrades of relevant ministries and commissions of the central and state organs, experts and scholars, and heads of some state-owned and private enterprises participating in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” participated in the forum.

The forum has two sub-forums, the “Belt and Road” Regional Cooperation and the Global Development Initiative Media Dialogue. From August 1st to 8th, the 2022 “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum media interview and research trip was held. Chinese and foreign media reporters went to various places in Shaanxi in 4 routes to interview and report on Shaanxi’s efforts to promote high-quality development with high-level opening up.

Since 2014, the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum has been held for 6 sessions. The news media of various countries took the initiative to disseminate information, enhance mutual trust, and build consensus, vividly telling the story of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, conducting in-depth dialogue, exchanges and cooperation, and effectively played a constructive role.

