General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education should be implemented and the support of talents for modernization should be strengthened. In the past few days, the vast number of scientific and technological and educational workers inside and outside the venue have been discussing the report, saying that they will use their own practical actions to build a strong foundation for the country and make unremitting efforts to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, innovation has become a focus of attention of the whole society. The report pointed out that over the past decade, from manned spaceflight to lunar exploration, from supercomputers to quantum information, my country has made a number of major achievements and successfully entered an innovative country. The projects involved in tackling key problems appeared in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which inspired many front-line researchers.

Meng Xiangfei, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and chief scientist of application research and development of the National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin:The report shines with the brilliance of scientific Marxism everywhere, and is the program of Chinese-style modernization drawn up by the general secretary. The general secretary also specifically talked about major scientific and technological innovations such as supercomputing, which made me deeply realize that as a front-line scientific and technological worker and an ordinary party member, in fact, I have always been breathing and breathing with our great party and great country. Shared destiny.

Peng Chengzhi, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China:I am heartened and encouraged that the field I am working in can be affirmed by the Party Central Committee. Under the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee, my country’s quantum information technology has achieved a historical leap from following and running to partially leading. We are in a glorious era of great potential.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that education, science and technology and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force, and we must thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country through talent, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, open up new fields and new tracks for development, and constantly shape new growth drivers and new advantages. . The majority of scientific and technological and educational workers said that the report is based on Chinese characteristics, the characteristics of the development of the times and the characteristics of China‘s development at different stages, and profoundly answered the major question of what kind of development China will achieve and how to achieve development in the new journey.

Zhang Xu, President of the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development Strategy:In his report, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward for the first time that education, science and technology and talents are the fundamental and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, which reflects the extreme importance of education, science and technology and talents in the overall situation of national modernization. . Its theoretical basis is that technology is the primary productive force, talent is the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. This is a major conclusion put forward by the party in different historical periods. They are interconnected and support each other, forming a development path of strong talents, strong science and technology, and strong country.

Shu Gequn, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the University of Science and Technology of China:This time, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has a separate chapter on the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education and the supporting role of talents in the modernization drive. This is the first time in the report of the Party Congress. We must follow the instructions of the general secretary, devote ourselves to cultivating morality, be persistent in tackling key problems and innovating, and make more efforts in basic and strategic work.

How to implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education and strengthen the talent support for modernization? The report pointed out that it is necessary to deeply implement the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, insist on respecting labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity, improve the strategic layout of talents, and accelerate the construction of an important talent center and innovation highland in the world. A series of important expositions fully demonstrate the great importance the party and the state attach to talents.

Fu Qiaomei, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a researcher at the Institute of Ancient Spine of the Chinese Academy of Sciences:I fully agree and firmly support the General Secretary’s report. He mentioned four respects, which I am deeply touched. This is very encouraging to our researchers, especially those in basic research. We can do a lot of work sustainably, thanks to these years. The Party and the state attach great importance to and support our scientific researchers.

Chen Zhiqiang, Director of the Institute of Nuclear Technology and Application, Department of Engineering Physics, Tsinghua University:The report of the general secretary clarified a key element, namely, talents. The main function of education is to cultivate people, and technological innovation depends on people. We must focus on improving the ability of high-level personnel training in colleges and universities, and do a good job in the training of top-notch talents in basic disciplines and outstanding engineering talents, so as to provide basic and strategic support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Without a solid material and technological foundation, it is impossible to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. The majority of scientific and technological workers said that it is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, vigorously promote the real economy, and promote high-quality development.

Chen Yanwei, deputy director of the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences:The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has given scientific and technological workers a new historical mission. We will strengthen the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, carry forward the spirit of scientific and technological innovation, make contributions for a long time, and take root in basic research and applied basic research. contribute my effort.

Hu Junxiang, senior technician of CRRC Changke Co., Ltd.:The general secretary pointed out that in building a modern industrial system, the focus of economic development must be placed on the real economy. Next, we will take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a guide, and use our own wisdom and sweat to polish the “bright business card” of China‘s high-speed rail to boost the high-quality development of the rail transit equipment manufacturing industry.

Zhang Wei, Vice President of Roadheader Research and Design Institute of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group:We will continue to be guided by national strategic needs, integrate our scientific research dreams into the overall situation of national development, gather strength to carry out original and leading scientific and technological breakthroughs, and achieve new and greater breakthroughs in major livelihood infrastructure construction and major engineering technology and equipment innovation. Accelerate the construction of a powerful manufacturing country and build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way to contribute our youthful strength.

Jiang Wensheng, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a senior technical expert of Chengfei in the aviation industry:It is mentioned in the report that “high-quality development is the primary task of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way”, which points out the direction for the high-quality development of our aviation industry. I will never forget the original intention of aviation to serve the country, practice the mission of building a strong country in aviation, and lead the team to speed up To achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, enhance independent innovation capabilities, firmly grasp core technologies in our own hands, and make greater contributions to building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Xiang Fei Houjun Wang Qianjun Quanmei Mei Yang Wei Yizhe take off Ke Jing Chunling Wei Wei Yan Naizhi Zhang Xucheng Anhui Taiwan Zhejiang Taiwan Jilin Taiwan Guangdong Taiwan Dongguan Taiwan)

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]