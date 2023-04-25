Focusing on the Canton Fair, how can consumption upgrades in the Chinese market benefit the world? _ Guangming Net

The 133rd Canton Fair will be held in three phases from April 15th to May 5th, and each phase will last for 5 days. On April 23, the second phase officially launched. According to statistics, more than 200,000 people entered the hall on the first day of the second phase of the exhibition. The offline exhibition of the second phase of the Canton Fair is the “main stage” of light industrial enterprises. It mainly focuses on daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decoration, including 18 exhibition areas in 3 categories. The exhibits are closely related to the lives of ordinary people.

The second phase of the Canton Fair focuses on light industrial products. What are the highlights of these exhibits? To promote light industrial products to the mid-to-high end, what aspects should we focus on? How to upgrade the quality of light industrial products? In recent years, as my country’s consumption structure continues to optimize and upgrade, how will it benefit the world? Let’s go and see together.

Nearly 1,000 hot-selling products were unveiled in the new maternity, infant and child exhibition area

Folding strollers, simulated electronic dolls, small toys for children… In the Maternity, Baby and Children exhibition area, nearly 400 companies exhibited nearly 1,000 kinds of hot-selling products in domestic and foreign markets. Exquisite products attract the attention of buyers, and also make exhibitors reap a lot.

This year’s addition of an exhibition area for maternity, infant and child products, which will be exhibited together with the second phase of the toy exhibition area, is conducive to improving the professionalization level of the exhibition, and is also conducive to meeting domestic consumption upgrades, helping enterprises to switch to domestic sales, and promoting domestic and international double cycles.

Traditional toys play “intelligent environmental protection card”

The toy exhibition area of ​​the second phase of the Canton Fair has a total of 1,608 booths, with an exhibition area of ​​over 30,000 square meters. All kinds of novel, interesting and exquisitely designed toys make buyers love it.

In recent years, more and more parents have begun to pay attention to children’s programming enlightenment, and this kind of scientific and educational toys combined with programming has emerged as the times require. In the past, assembled toys could only be moved forward and backward manually by children after they were put together. After being combined with programming, they can be controlled remotely through the App, allowing the toy to change its shape according to instructions.

In addition to increasing educational and educational functions of toys, developing green, low-carbon and environmentally friendly toys has also become a priority for many companies.

The reporter observed at the scene and found that many buyers came to the booth, and they all favored environmentally friendly toys. Some exhibitors told reporters that as the concepts of resource conservation and environmental friendliness are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, customers in the market have higher and higher requirements for environmental protection, which also promotes enterprises to be more sophisticated in terms of materials, and to transform towards green and environmental protection.

Upgraded dining and kitchen utensils are beautiful, practical and intelligent

With the continuous improvement of consumers’ pursuit of quality life, cooking is undergoing a shift from traditional “pots and pans” to “exquisite cooking”. For tableware and kitchenware, many consumers are also inclined to pursue products with individuality, new technology and high value. In the catering and kitchen supplies exhibition area of ​​the Canton Fair, reporters from the main station made many new discoveries.

“Economy of appearance” is the time to change the kitchen utensils into a fashionable color coat

It may sound like kitchen utensils are very common, and every household has them, but when they actually walked into the exhibition area, the reporter was shocked by the high-quality kitchen utensils. Exhibitors told reporters that they have to adjust their products according to popular colors as long as two years or as short as a few months. Beautiful tableware paired with exquisite meals is the warm and healing picture of a beautiful life in the minds of many people.

Good-looking and more practical laser welding to create a lighter and thinner insulation cup

However, after all, it is an appliance that is used frequently in life, and it is not enough to just look good but not use it. For example, more and more people are camping in the past few years, and thermos cups are essential, while larger capacity and lighter weight are the direction of consumer demand.

I know you, Ruota smart water cup turns into a health steward

Nowadays, forgetting to drink water when getting busy is the daily life of many high-paced modern people. Smart water cups will care more about whether you are thirsty than yourself. Exhibitors told reporters that this year, buyers have significantly increased their inquiries about smart kitchen supplies. At this stage, my country’s export of food and kitchen supplies has accounted for more than 60% of the world‘s total exports, and intelligence may become a further growth point.

“National fashion style” has become a new direction for enterprise R & D and design

In the process of visiting the exhibition, our reporter also saw that many exhibitors also brought “national trendy” products. These products have both beauty and practical functions, attracting people’s attention.

In recent years, the acceptance of “Guochaofeng” products in overseas markets has increased significantly, and this has also become a new direction for many companies’ R&D and design at this Canton Fair.

Canton Fair Design Innovation Award continues to stimulate product innovation

Innovative products must have innovative designs, and the most important thing is to have both appearance and strength. In fact, every session of the Canton Fair will conduct a selection of design innovation awards. Such selections can not only demonstrate the innovative strength of Chinese manufacturing, but also provide new support for the high-quality development of the industry and foreign trade.

In order to continuously stimulate enterprise innovation, since 2013, the Canton Fair has held an export product design competition every year to select “Made in China” with both commercial and design value. This is the Canton Fair Design Innovation Award, referred to as the CF Award. Among the products of the second phase of the Canton Fair, which products have won this “certificate”?

This is a smart pour over coffee machine, which integrates a bean grinder, a pour over pot, and an electronic scale into one design, which can realize intelligent water discharge and precise temperature control.

This is a multi-functional air fryer with a visual glass design. At the same time, after its upper cover is turned over, it can be used as a heating base for frying and roasting, achieving dual-use in one pot.

This is a water bottle with an oblate cup body that fits better on the back. Its appearance is a combination of a camera and a dinosaur. The way to open the lid is to adjust the focal length.

Through these three award-winning products, we can see that these ordinary daily necessities are also innovating in technology, function, appearance, etc., to achieve industrial transformation and upgrading.

The trend of intelligent and green light industrial products is obvious

Through the reporter’s visit, it is not difficult to see some highlights and characteristics of the exhibits in the second phase of the Canton Fair. It is not only practical, but also has various functions, higher appearance, more sense of design, and the trend of intelligence and green is obvious.

Light industry involves many fields such as food, clothing, housing and transportation, which is not only related to the quality of life of the people, but also related to the development of the industrial economy. After years of development, my country has become a veritable light industrial power. However, the development of light industry also faces problems such as insufficient supply of mid-to-high-end products and weak overall innovation capabilities, and there is still a lot of room for improvement in brand competitiveness. So, what aspects should be used to promote light industrial products to the mid-to-high end? How to upgrade the quality of light industrial products? Let’s listen to the interpretation of Sheng Chaoxun, Director of the Strategic Policy Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research.

Optimization and upgrading of consumption structure Development-oriented enjoyment-oriented consumption promotion

According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, in the past ten years, my country’s consumption structure has continued to be optimized and upgraded, and development-oriented and enjoyment-oriented consumption has been increasing. Consumption such as transportation, children’s education, and medical services has grown rapidly, and the proportion of service consumption expenditures has gradually increased. To give a few examples, from the perspective of transportation and communication expenditures, in the past ten years, the per capita transportation and communication expenditures of national residents have increased by 117.5%, with an average annual growth rate of 9.0%. Expenditure on education, culture and entertainment increased by 106.0% over ten years ago, with an average annual increase of 8.4%. From the perspective of the overall proportion, the proportion of service consumption expenditure has gradually increased. In 2021, the per capita service consumption expenditure of the national residents will account for 44.2% of the per capita consumption expenditure, an increase of 4.5 percentage points over 2013. Experts predict that by 2025, the proportion of service consumption is expected to increase to about 50%, bringing about a new consumer market of about 10 trillion yuan, forming an important support for my country’s high-quality development.

So, as my country’s consumption structure continues to be optimized and upgraded, what can the Chinese market bring to the global market? How to benefit the global market? Experts also interpreted:

