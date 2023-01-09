Focusing on the concerns of the masses, showing responsibility and taking responsibility, all 684 proposals have been completed since the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Provincial CPPCC

A few days ago, the reporter learned from the Proposal Committee of the Provincial CPPCC that since the fifth meeting of the 12th CPPCC Provincial Committee, members of the CPPCC Provincial Committee, participating units, special committees and sectoral groups have submitted a total of 757 proposals. There are 684 cases, all of which have been completed.

Strengthen the protection and restoration of the marine ecological environment, give full play to the leading role of the State-owned Assets Fund to help the high-quality development of 26 counties in mountainous areas, and further promote the reform of the vocational education system in our province… One piece of proposal is closely related to the work of the center, focusing on the concerns of the masses, and condensing the committee members Research and thinking have demonstrated the full political enthusiasm and strong responsibility of the committee members.

According to statistics, among the 684 proposals, there are 271 proposals for economic construction, 20 proposals for political construction, 92 proposals for cultural construction, 246 proposals for social construction, and 55 proposals for ecological civilization construction. On the basis of extensive solicitation of opinions, 46 of them were listed as key proposals to be supervised by provincial leaders.

Proposal work is based on “raising”, and the key is “doing”. During the handling process, the undertaking unit pays attention to discussing with the proposer how to solve the problem, listens to the opinions on the handling work, enhances understanding, builds consensus, seeks countermeasures, and promotes work through communication.

Intensify the cultivation of “hollow villages” and “one village, one product”, and expand the policy of “one county, one regiment, one village and one group, one household, one policy” to all “hollow villages”… Around the “hollow village” comprehensive The opinions and suggestions put forward in the proposal of the “Battle of Rectification, Helping High-Quality Development and Building a Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone”, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Provincial Department of Finance, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and other organizers conducted in-depth investigations to find out the situation, coordinated and coordinated research, and submitted the proposal An “answer sheet” that satisfies the proposer.

In response to the problems reflected in the proposal of “Break through “blocking points” to eliminate “blind spots” and solve the “dilemma” of medical care for the elderly with disabilities in the medium and long term”, the Provincial Health and Health Commission, the Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau and other sponsors attached great importance to it, and went to Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou, Zhoushan and other places carried out research and discussions, and formulated a series of measures in terms of accelerating the construction of continuous medical institutions and launching long-term care insurance pilots.

There are many other such examples. For example, the Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology has fully absorbed the relevant opinions in the proposal of “Suggestions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Digital Economy in Our Province” and issued the “Implementation Opinions on Building an Upgraded Version of the “No. 1 Project” of Digital Economy” to accelerate the construction of national digital economy innovation. development test area. During the handling of the special proposal of “strengthening the training of skilled workers”, the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security conducted field research with the proponent, fully listened to opinions and suggestions, and conscientiously constructed three major work systems of technical education, vocational skills training, and skilled talent evaluation. Combined with the suggestion of further improving after-school trusteeship under the background of “double reduction”, the Provincial Department of Education and relevant departments have increased financial subsidies, established a mechanism for selecting non-disciplinary off-campus training institutions to participate in school after-school services, and implemented a series of caring teachers to warm their hearts move.

It is worth mentioning that since last year, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference has accelerated the promotion of digital reform to empower proposals, improved the “proposal online” platform, carefully planned multi-scenario applications, promoted digital integration, business integration, and mechanism integration of proposal work, and linked provincial Departments at all levels enriched the database in a timely manner to promote committee members to understand and manage affairs. It is reported that more than 169,000 proposals have been “settled” in the database so far.