(Landscape after restoration of East Dongting Lake Wetland. Photo by correspondent)

Huasheng Online, February 1st (full media reporter Peng Yahui, correspondent Zheng Meng) On the occasion of the 27th World Wetland Day on February 2nd, the Provincial Wetland Conservation Center announced that this year our province will vigorously promote the scientific restoration of wetlands to Dongting Lake Wetland is the key point, and the Xiangzi Yuanli Ecological Corridor is the main line to build an ecological conservation belt for the entire basin of “one lake and four waters” and form an ecological green ring.

According to reports, the theme of this year’s World Wetland Day is “Wetland Restoration”, which aims to call on the whole society to participate and take measures to restore degraded wetlands.

In 2022, our province will implement a subsidy fund of 97.29 million yuan from the central government for wetland protection and restoration, focusing on supporting important wetland ecological benefit compensation, restoration of migratory bird habitat, wetland pest control, and wetland vegetation restoration. Among them, 1,210 hectares of degraded wetland restoration and ecosystem reconstruction have been completed around “one lake and four waters”, including 998 hectares of wetland wildlife habitat restoration, 63.2 hectares of invasive species in wetlands, and 152 hectares of original ecological perimeter improvement.

(The ecological restoration of the South Dongting Lake Wetland has achieved good results. Photo by the correspondent)

Up to now, the East Dongting Lake International Important Wetland Protection and Restoration Project has been fully completed, with a total of 1,286 hectares of wetland restored; the South Dongting Lake International Important Wetland Protection and Restoration Project has been fully launched, and 1,240 hectares of poplar trees have been cleared; nearly 300 hectares of small Wetlands have been effectively protected and developed.

In order to promote the construction of the ecological green ring of “one lake and four waters”, this year our province will focus on the implementation of the South Dongting Lake International Important Wetland Protection and Restoration Project, and the Integrated Protection and Restoration Project of Mountains, Waters, Forests, Fields, Lakes, Grass and Sand in the Dongting Lake Area of ​​the Key Ecological Zone of the Yangtze River Economic Belt in Hunan , Dongting Lake Migratory Bird Habitat Restoration Pilot Project, Chenzhou Mangshan Langpan Lake and Hengnan Jiangkou Niaozhou National Important Wetland Protection and Restoration Project, etc.