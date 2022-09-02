On September 1, 2022, Lin Jianwei, chairman of Suzhou Jolywood Photovoltaic New Materials Co., Ltd., was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum to discuss the issue of continuing to deepen the energy revolution under the background of my country’s “dual carbon” and how to deal with it. Contributed China‘s strength to international cooperation on climate change, and gave a keynote speech on “Joining Strength and Double Carbon to Fully Implement the Strategy of Energy Structure Transformation”.

Chairman Lin Jianwei said that in today’s world, the climate crisis is imminent, the issue of energy security has become increasingly prominent, and the goal of carbon neutrality has become a global consensus. Accelerating the exploration of the development path of green, clean and alternative energy has become an urgent survival issue for countries around the world.

He pointed out that before the “dual carbon” goal was put forward, our country had already started the exploration of energy transformation and sustainable development. In 2005, Comrade Xi Jinping put forward the scientific conclusion that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” when he inspected Anji, Huzhou, Zhejiang; in 1974, Comrade Xi Jinping built the first rural biogas digester in Shaanxi in Liangjiahe, Shaanxi. Biogas power generation is energy supplement and energy. transformation. Only by adjusting the energy structure and vigorously developing green energy can we truly achieve “lucid waters and lush mountains”.

Chairman Lin Jianwei emphasized that the primary task of the “Double Carbon” action is to reduce the consumption and dependence of coal energy and switch to greener new energy that is cleaner, safer, recyclable and sustainable. As one of the main emerging renewable energy sources, solar energy is playing an increasingly important role in the energy arena. It is predicted that by 2050, the total installed capacity of photovoltaic power generation in China will reach 5000GW, which is nearly a hundred times more than the 53GW installed capacity in 2021.

At the event, Chairman Lin Jianwei introduced Jolywood’s achievements in the field of photovoltaic cells by adhering to the concept of “less consumption and more power generation”. Jolywood has become the global leader in the industrialization technology of N-type bifacial cells and the leading manufacturer of N-type TOPCon cell mass production scale in China. At the same time, in response to the call of the state and the Shanxi government, Jolywood will join hands with the Shanxi Transformation Comprehensive Reform Demonstration Zone in May 2021 to jointly invest 5.6 billion yuan to build a 16GW N-type TOPCon2.0 high-efficiency battery smart factory to help Shanxi’s photovoltaic industry build a chain Strong chain complement chain extension.

Speaking of Shanxi’s energy transformation and the future supplementary measures for Shanxi’s coal GDP, Chairman Lin Jianwei proposed two solutions: First, vigorously develop clean energy and strengthen the cultivation of a new energy industry chain integrating wind, light and energy storage. Shanxi should take advantage of its location to fully open up the entire photovoltaic industry chain such as industrial silicon, polysilicon, pull rod slices, batteries, and modules, and truly form a 100-billion-level photovoltaic industry cluster to escort energy transformation. Second, Shanxi’s coal industry should seek its own transformation. Upgrade, actively explore the clean and efficient utilization of coal energy, vigorously develop the modern coal chemical industry, transform coal from fossil fuels into raw materials for industrial production, and from low value-added to high value-added industrial models.

Finally, Chairman Lin Jianwei mentioned the restart of coal power caused by the shortage of power supply in Sichuan this summer. He emphasized that the restart of coal power expansion is only a short-term emergency action, which does not mean the revival of coal or even a comeback. As a representative of the “chain master” enterprise in the photovoltaic industry chain in Shanxi, Chairman Lin Jianwei called on the majority of new energy companies to have the courage to assume more social responsibilities, speed up the research and development and promotion and application of advanced technologies, and actively seek more inclusive industrial guidance policies. Make good use of the electricity price mechanism for strategic emerging industries in Shanxi Province, contribute our strength and wisdom to the all-round high-quality development of Shanxi Province in the next five years, and achieve the goal of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality” for my country, and for the common goal of all mankind. Work hard for a better future.

During the event, Lin Jianwei, chairman of Jolywood, had in-depth exchanges and discussions with Yu Honghui, chairman of China Forestry Group, and Zhu Gongshan, chairman of GCL Group, and expressed cooperation intentions on the future development of the company and the industry, and strived to work together for the future. Contribute to the realization of the dual carbon goal.