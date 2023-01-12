Original title: Fog warning!From morning to morning, there is heavy fog in some areas of Henan, Shandong and other places, and local areas have strong dense fog

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 6 o’clock on January 12

It is expected that from the morning of January 12 to the daytime of the 13th, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1,000 meters in the western waters of the Yellow Sea, part of the northwestern part of the East China Sea, the southern coastal waters of the Shandong Peninsula, the eastern coastal waters of Jiangsu, and the northern coastal waters of Zhejiang. In addition, from the morning to the morning of the 12th, there was heavy fog in parts of northern and eastern Henan, western and southeastern Shandong, central and northern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, western Sichuan Basin, and northern Guangxi, and local strong winds with visibility less than 200 meters. dense fog.

Defense Guidelines:

1. Due to the low visibility on land, the driver should control the speed to ensure safety.

2. Airports, highways, and ferry terminals take measures to ensure traffic safety.

3. Vessels sailing and operating should strengthen their lookout, control their speed, keep a safe distance for navigation, and drive carefully to ensure safe navigation.

Many places in Henan issued heavy fog warnings and many high-speed roads prohibited vehicles from entering the station

On January 12, Luohe, Puyang, and Xuchang in Henan issued orange warnings for heavy fog. It is expected that there will be fog with visibility less than 200 meters, and local visibility will be less than 50 meters.

At 2:23 in Xinxiang, the yellow fog warning signal was upgraded to the red fog warning signal, and fog with visibility less than 50 meters will appear. Affected by the heavy fog, many expressways in Henan Province prohibited vehicles from getting on the station.

(Headquarters reporter Qi He)