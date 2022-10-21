“We have been asking to see our brother for days. At least for the recognition of the body.” It is the cry of pain of Franco Zagariabrother of Osama Paolo Harfachi, 30 years old, from Foggia of Moroccan origins, found dead on 18 October last in the bed of his cell in the Foggia prison. The young man was detained for robbery and his arrest dates back to 13 October. “We do not know what happened. From the prison they did not inform us of anything, neither of the arrest nor of the death. But – he adds – a former prisoner, friend of my brother, told me that he complained of pain in the abdomen. In the evening first he went to bed and the next day he never woke up “.

Now there is an investigation to understand what really happened in the Foggia prison. The prosecutor has ordered the autopsy that will be performed in the next few days. A first cadaveric inspection speaks of death from cardiac arrest, an obvious conclusion for a death. “We do not believe this version of the facts – says Zagaria – Paolo was a sportsman, he played football. He was a force of nature”.

According to reports from the former prisoner to Paolo’s brother, the latter would have met him in the corridors of the prison. The former prisoner would have seen Paolo in particular suffering and would have asked him what had happened. “They beat me”, Paolo would have replied. Between Zagaria and the ex-prisoner who returned to freedom the day after Osama Paolo’s arrest, there was an intense exchange of messages. SMS that are now in the hands of the investigators.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Foggia prosecutor. “We ask for clarification on the death of our child” – say the parents, the mother Arika Mouhib and the father Jacob Harfachi. He also insists Michela ScopeceHarfachi family lawyer: “The parents – he stresses – just want to know what really happened from the date of the arrest to the sudden and unexpected death of their son, given that the victim had no health problems”.

The stance of the secretary of the Sappe prison police union lasts, Federico Pilagatti, who reconstructs the incident in a note, explaining that the alarm was raised by the policeman assigned to the section, who, around 8 am on 18 October, during the usual check-up, saw the prisoner lying on the mattress, as if slept. “Immediately afterwards he came back and, not receiving any response from the same, he raised the alarm with the immediate intervention of the doctors who would have confirmed his death”. Therefore, he hopes that the “national sport of throwing mud on the prison police” will end.