Fatal accident at work in Ordona, in the province of Foggia, in the afternoon. A 37-year-old worker fell from a wind turbine during maintenance work. According to what is learned, the man died instantly. He was originally from Cerignola (Foggia). On site, in addition to the 118 staff, the carabinieri and the inspectors of the Prevention and Safety Service in the workplace which reports to the ASL.