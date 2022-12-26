An 8-year-old boy died on the evening of December 25 in a road accident near Borgo Segezia on the outskirts of Foggia. According to what was reconstructed by the police who are investigating the incident, the little boy of Albanian origin was on the side of state road 90, near a farm when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by a woman.

The child was taken to the hospital and died shortly after. Patrols of police cars and traffic police arrived on the spot and carried out the findings.

The accident occurred on state road 90, between Foggia and Bovino, in Borgo Segezia, in an area without lighting and characterized by the presence of some farms and country estates.