Foggia, sexual abuse and mistreatment of the guests of an RSA: 4 social and health workers arrested

Foggia, sexual abuse and mistreatment of the guests of an RSA: 4 social and health workers arrested

With various accusations of ill-treatment and sexual violence against some patients hospitalized in an RSA in Foggiano, four social and health workers were arrested and placed under house arrest by the police. One of the suspects, in particular, is “also seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence against – is written in a statement released by the Foggia Police Headquarters – of two patients”.

Foggia, mistreatment and sexual violence in RSA: 4 social and health workers arrested. Pictures


The hidden cameras

The investigators installed some ‘bedbugs’ and hidden cameras inside the structure and after a few days numerous and repeated physical and psychological abuses by operators were documented to the detriment of elderly patients with highly disabling diseases.

According to the investigating magistrate, the suspects have put in place “prevaricating and unnecessarily punitive” inspired by a mere denigrating will or by an irrational intent to bring completely incapable subjects back to self-control and discipline, due to their physical and mental state ” .

Sexual abuse and the stick with the screams of the elderly

One of the suspects is also seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence against a man and a woman over 80 years old. The investigation began in June when an anonymous letter reached the police in which alleged episodes of mistreatment carried out by some social and health workers to the detriment of some patients hospitalized in the RSA were narrated. Inside the envelope there was also a USB stick containing an audio video file on which the screams of an old woman had been recorded.

Operators suspended

The ownership and management of Stella Maris have no responsibility and are damaged by the conduct of the employees, who will be immediately subjected to precautionary suspension “, said Michele Vaira, legal representative of the RSA of Manfredonia (Foggia).

