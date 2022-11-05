FOGGIA – The helicopter missing from this morning was found shortly before 2 pm between San Severo and Apricena. This was announced by the vice president of the Puglia Region Raffaele Piemontese. The seven people on board would all have died. The area of ​​the discovery is Castelpagano di Apricena, in a rural area. The helicopter lost radio contact at 10.40am and disappeared from radar.

These are the names of the people who were on board: the four Slovenian tourists are all members of the same family: Bostjan Rigleraged 54; Jon Rigler of 44; Matthew Curk Rigler e Lisa Rigler 13-year-old Liza. There was also on board Maurizio De Girolamo64 years old, a 118-year-old doctor who was returning home after his work shift at the Tremiti, and the pilots Luigi Ippolito e Andrea Nardelli. Bostjan Rigler was technical director of the main Slovenian commercial TV, Pro Plus srl, which has two channels Pop TV and Kanal A, with his family he was spending the holidays in Puglia

The reconstruction

The crashed helicopter belongs to the Alidaunia company, in service on the Foggia-Vieste-Isole Tremiti route. The alarm went off at 10.30, an hour after take-off from the Apulian archipelago at 9.20. The last contact had by the helicopter was in the area between Apricena and San Severo, on the lower Gargano. An area where a thunderstorm is in progress.

The 118 doctor on board

Among the victims was also a doctor from the 118 station present in the Tremiti Islands who was returning home after the work shift. This is confirmed by the mayor of the archipelago off the Gargano Peppino Calabrese. “The doctor had just finished his shift and decided to take the helicopter instead of the ship due to the adverse marine weather conditions. A thick fog has broken down here,” he added. The mayor then specified that “the last contact with the aircraft was in the area between San Nicandro Garganico and San Marco in Lamis. Our community is in shock. Such a thing had never happened before in 30 years of service, “he concluded. At 2 pm a meeting of the rescue coordination center was called in the prefecture of Foggia.

The Slovenian family

The Slovenian family had arrived yesterday morning at the Tremiti to spend a day of vacation, but they had then missed the ferry to return and the helicopter could not leave. Forced to stay at the Tremiti for the night, they took the helicopter this morning

The searches

Over 40 soldiers participated in the research on the spot, including the special departments of the Puglia Hunters who reached the most inaccessible areas of the Gargano promontory, and also three Carabinieri helicopters flying over the entire area.

The chief prosecutor of Foggia was also on site, Ludovico Vaccaroin the company of the deputy prosecutor Matteo Stella. The prosecutor is considering opening an investigation file for negligent aviation disaster. The causes that caused the tragedy are not yet clear: in the next few hours, technical / scientific checks will be carried out on the remains of the aircraft and in particular on the black box on board.

The company

Alidaunia is the company that since the late seventies has connected the Gargano to the Tremiti islands and that in Puglia manages the helicopter rescue service on behalf of the Region. It is the only Italian company to carry out scheduled services with helicopters for the transport of passengers, goods and mail, for over 26 years. He is the owner of civil protection, helicopter rescue (118) and air ambulance services on behalf of Public Administrations in various regions of Italy.

Since 1985, with ministerial assent and in collaboration with the Department of Transport of the Puglia Region, it guarantees the daily connection between Foggia and the Tremiti Islands. Every Monday and Friday there is a stopover in Vieste, in the summer also on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Puglia Region

“I left the peace procession in Rome as soon as I received the news of the helicopter’s discovery and I am taking the train to return to Puglia, to Foggia, to be close to all those people who are currently experiencing moments of very deep anguish and those who have carried out the research and who will have to manage this very painful and complex phase from the human point of view. On board the helicopter there were seven people who all lost their lives. It is a terrible moment that leaves us dismayed. ” The president of the Puglia Region wrote it, Michele Emilianoon his Facebook page.

“We are deeply shaken by the death of the seven people who were on board the helicopter that crashed between the Tremiti Islands and Foggia and, in particular, by the death of the medical colleague of the 118 service, Maurizio De Girolamo, who was dismounting from the night shift and was working homecoming”. This was stated in a note by the councilor for health, Rocco Palese. “It is a serious loss not only for his family, to whom all our condolences and closeness go, but for the entire Apulian health system”.