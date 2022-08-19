The works have begun, Fulvio Gallenca: «Important for smart working» The other two municipalities are still waiting for Open Fiber to arrive to start

foglizzo

Between the end of July and the beginning of August, work began on laying the broadband in Foglizzo.

These are works carried out by Open Fiber which has contracted from Infratel the construction of the network throughout the area. By the end of October, all the physical laying and cable routing works will be completed.

Towards the end of the year the various connections will then be salable, ie the economic operators will be able to stipulate contracts that provide for the supply in broadband to the users of Foglizzo.

Most of the country will be reached even if coverage is not currently 100%. When the works are finished, it will be possible to go to the open Fiber website and check the house number by house number for the possibility of connection.

“After a series of generalized delays and some reminders – comments the mayor Fulvio Gallenca – finally, also with the thrust of Covid which has made it essential to have a quick connection both for those who do smart working and for distance learning in schools , the works have begun. This is a big step, much awaited especially by younger people also because for a country like ours it would be an “extra”: it would give people who work in companies where it is foreseen the opportunity to do smart working. This would make it attractive to live in a country like ours, where you live in peace ».

A series of connections, pad points, more powerful than normal are foreseen in all public places: municipality, schools, nursing homes and will already be prepared for multipurpose and those municipal buildings that are unused but on which the municipality has recovery projects such as the former kindergarten and the former retirement home so that in the future, when the projects can start, they will already be equipped with performing connections.

The innovations of Foglizzesi on the technological push go further. The Municipality participated in all 5 calls for local authorities of the PNRR and in all of them managed to apply in good time, before the funds expired.

The decrees will come out little by little. «At the moment a contribution of 14 thousand is confirmed – explains the mayor -. In total we have requested 170 thousand euros that allow our municipality to innovate at a digital level. It is foreseen by the implementation of the use of spid and digital identity card, of the App Io, of Pago Pa and above all the renewal of the website with the provision of more services. Finally, we aim to transfer the IT activities of the Municipality to the cloud. For this, however, it is necessary to have broadband, in the current conditions operating on the cloud would have been unthinkable ».

Soon, or over the next few months, the broadband works in Bosconero should also start.

«We are a bit sorry for these delays – comments the mayor Paola Forneris -. We were among the first to join but the works are not yet underway ». Finally, by 2023 the works in Montanaro should also begin and be completed, to complete the picture of a piece of Basso Canavese. –