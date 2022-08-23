The goal is to obtain 500 thousand euros to eliminate architectural barriers. There is also talk of the library and the archive. Gallenca: “Valuing the country”

Culture and historical memory are the cornerstones on which the municipal administration of Foglizzo rests for the development of the territory.

In this direction he hopes to be able to “grab” the 500 thousand euro Pnrr funding to eliminate architectural barriers and to improve the spaces that house the municipal library and the historical archive which are located on the ground floor of the castle, where the town hall, the scene of a restoration project in 2018. To participate in the tender, the executive of the mayor Fulvio Gallenca entrusted the planning and coordination of the process to the surveyor Carlo Schizzerotto.

«The project proposed by the Municipality – explains the mayor Gallenca – wants to be the starting point for a revitalization of the country on the basis of the European Next generation Europe strategy, aimed at creating job opportunities for future generations. The intervention in the rooms that house the library, managed in agreement with the local section of the Unit, and the historical archive, if financed, will allow an improvement of the building, as regards access to the castle, which is owned municipal, both for residents and tourists. Even people with disabilities will be able to enter safely. The archive will be moved to the ground floor (it is now on the first floor) and the external areas will also be arranged. The paving of the access courtyard will be made and any unevenness in the garden will be eliminated ”.

The manor has joined the circuit of castles and historical minorities since 2019 promoted by the Turin Tourism Agency.

Furthermore, as regards the museum part, it is part of the ecomuseum of the morainic Amphitheater of Ivrea. In 2018, thanks to a contribution from the CRT Foundation, as part of the art bonus, and to resources of the Municipality, some decorations in the stately rooms of the castle were consolidated and restored.

A long history that of the historic building, which in the Middle Ages was characterized as a place of defense and refuge thanks to its dominant position over the town and the plain.

It was inhabited by the Counts Biandrate di San Giorgio, who over the centuries continued to modify it according to the changed needs. The splendid wooden coffered ceilings and frescoes on the noble floor date back to the sixteenth century.

Having lost its defensive purpose, in the 18th century the manor was transformed into a stately home by eliminating battlements and a drawbridge. Legend has it that a tunnel connects it to the Castle of San Giorgio Canavese.