Almost 7 million in total, six for the two 100 percent funded projects. In the former Ipab a multipurpose facility is born, in the other building a center for children

FOLIAGE. About 6 million and 800 thousand euros is the total funds of the NRR obtained by the Municipality of Foglizzo, a very high figure that will allow the Municipality led by Fulvio Gallenca to carry out very important works for the country especially for children and families.

In the city council last Thursday, two contributions from Pnrr funds of three million each, financed by the Ministry of Education, were included in the budget change being approved.

They are two 100% capital contributions so the Municipality of Foglizzo will not have to co-finance absolutely anything. One is for the construction of a multifunctional center in the former Ipab, a gathering center for families. The other funding is on the same call and will make it possible to create a center for children or a new building that will house the nursery school and a nursery school.

«The nursery school which is on the ground floor of the elementary school – explains Gallenca -, upon completion of the works, will move into the new building and a nursery school will be built which for the moment has never been in Foglizzo. The childhood center is at the back of the schools. Thus we will have a single pole that will accompany children from infancy to the end of middle school. The Pnrr has allocated enormous resources for structures for the 0-6 years and specifically for the 0-3 years to limit the deficit of structures in this field compared to Europe. We align ourselves with the development that the state administration plans for the municipalities. They are two very important contributions ».

In recent months Foglizzo had already obtained 600 thousand euros for the safety of the roads, almost 200 thousand euros of contributions obtained for the digitization of the Municipality. The eighth budget change approved by the Council also marked a very important step also to see the process of moving the general practitioners’ clinics to Foglizzo concluded for years. “We intend to transfer them – explains the mayor – from the town hall to the RSA in via Olivero, a newer and more accessible structure”.

The Municipality has allocated 25 thousand euros from a bequest in favor of the elderly in 2010 which will be used to reimburse the ASL / To4 for the construction of the works and has allocated nine thousand euros from the administration surplus to set up the furnishings of the clinics. «As soon as we have received the new furnishings – concludes Gallenca – the doctors will be able to start the move. The practices of Reason have already been carried out. This is a theme deeply felt by the Foglizzese community. We will finally be able to make it happen ».