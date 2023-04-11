news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 11 – “The project to strengthen Orizzonti Naval Systems represents the most correct way to operate together with Leonardo by merging our respective skills. Today there are the conditions to do it in the best way”. Pierroberto Folgiero, ad., is convinced of this. of Fincantieri, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera on newsstands today, answers a question on the possibility of a closer collaboration between Fincantieri and Leonardo in the Orizzonte Sistemi Navali joint venture.

Folgiero talks about how Fincantieri must change, reaffirming the two areas dear to him, digital and green, “leveraging our three businesses: cruise ships, military ships and work ships. Three lines of business that must work together”. But we also need a change in “financial discipline and cost management” because “the fact of being good must be seen not only in the quality of the ships we build, but also in the extent of the net financial position and profits”.

Of the 324 million losses, the result of write-downs, Folgiero specifies that “at this moment it was necessary to carry out a strategic review of the orders. The first reason is due to the sharp increase in raw material costs. The other reason is related to the infrastructure business , where we operate through Fincantieri Infrastrutture, which had a negative performance: around 150 million in losses on 300 million in turnover”. And on the digital and green ship, Folgiero indicates that this aims to “satisfy our shipowners who today, as regards the regulation of emissions, are subject to increasingly stringent regulatory thresholds”. From this point of view, “some solutions have already been introduced on our ships and they lower emissions by 30% through a system that generates large air bubbles and improves the ship’s fluid dynamics, reducing friction and fuel consumption”.

Finally, the future of the accounts with the announced return to profit in 2025: “The gross operating margin in 2025 will be worth 7% of revenues while the bottom line of the balance sheet will be worth 3%, but in 2027. We then indicated a target a three-fold debt-to-EBITDA ratio, i.e. sustainable debt. This clarifies our financial path and provides an answer to those who ask whether a capital increase is needed.” (HANDLE).