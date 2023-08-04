Folic acid for pregnant women: Öko-Test finds product defects

The testers from Öko-Test bought 22 dietary supplements that are advertised for women who want to have children, pregnant women and possibly also breastfeeding women. All products contain folic acid and, with the exception of two, iodine as well as other vitamins, minerals and trace elements in varying amounts.

The testers calculated the cost per recommended daily dose. This is between three cents and two euros. A laboratory was commissioned to measure the declared levels of folic acid and iodine. The testers assessed the respective levels based on the recommendations of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) developed specifically for pregnancy and the recommendations for action of the Healthy into Life network. Manfred Schubert-Zsilavecz from the University of Frankfurt supported Öko-Test with a scientific report.

The testers compared the declared contents of the other declared nutrients with the maximum quantity recommendations for food supplements of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). The tablets have also been tested for arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury, and the packaging for chlorinated compounds.

The testers recorded the dye titanium dioxide, carboxymethyl cellulose, which can lead to inflammatory changes in the intestinal flora, and certain phosphates, which are problematic for kidney patients. The notes on individual vitamins and minerals recommended by the BfR were also observed.

