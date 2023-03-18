A treat for the ears is on the program on Thursday, March 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: the District Youth Singing takes place every three years. Many Steyr schools and, above all, many young talented singers take part in the event.

Whereby the competition is not in the foreground, but rather the joy of singing. The school choir of the Ennsleite elementary school is represented as well as the school choir of the Steyrdorf school, choirs from both high schools in the city perform, and of course the singers of the middle school and music middle school Promenade are not missing. “The event is open to the public, and we’re happy to have a large audience,” says organizer Silvia Waldhauser.

The musical repertoire that the committed children and young people will bring to the Stadtsaal is as broad as the field of participants. In the past weeks and months, the individual choirs have been rehearsing intensively in order to bring a demanding program to the stage. The school choir Rudigier sings “California Dreaming” and dives into the hippie culture of the 1960s. The ensemble of singers from St. Anna presents another well-known catchy tune with “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”. It is hardly known, however, that the catchy melody was penned by the black composer Solomon Linda, once the singer of the Evening Birds. But this is another story. With the ballad “Nothing Else Matters”, the upper school choir of the BRG dares to rock. With “Why shouldn’t crooks be funny to me” (BG) a so-called rag song comes on stage.

Author Martin Dunst Local editor Steyr Martin Dunst