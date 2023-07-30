Home » Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta
Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta

Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta

This Sunday, July 30, the streets of Santa Marta are adorned with dances, costumes and musical shows in the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023.

The traditional parade is scheduled to start at 1:00 pmso that families, friends and the community in general can enjoy the color, enthusiasm and joy of the accomplices who will participate in the categories of folklorefantasy, urban and collective or individual costume.

The route

The parade starts at the 1st race together with the Sociedad Portuaria and covers the entire ridge of the Bay until you reach Santa Rita avenue (22nd street).

Next, the artistic samples They continue their journey until they reach the rumbodrometurn onto Avenida de los Estudiantes and end up at the mythical Liceo Celedón.

