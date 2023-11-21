Guangfu Folks Talk About Their Homesickness and Witness China’s Development

In a heartwarming reunion, overseas Guangfu natives returned to their ancestral homeland, feeling a strong sense of homesickness and witnessing the flourishing development of the motherland. Li Meijuan, a Guangfu native from Taishan, Guangdong, expressed her excitement at returning to her ancestral country and witnessing the remarkable progress it has made.

Guangfu is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the Cantonese culture and traditions. Zhaoqing, as an important birthplace of Cantonese culture, has attracted overseas Guangfu folks to visit cultural and historical sites such as the Duan Inkstone Museum and the Dragon Mother Ancestral Temple. The Duan Inkstone Museum, known as the “Inkstone Capital of China,” preserves the history and craftsmanship of Duan Inkstone, a cherished cultural treasure.

Overseas Guangfu natives, like Jiang Mayuan, were moved by the cultural pride and heritage they witnessed in their ancestral homeland. The Dragon Mother culture, with its influence stretching across regions such as the Pearl River Delta, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, holds a significant place in the hearts of overseas Chinese.

Zhong Rong, Vice President of the Australian Zhaoqing Friendship Association, emphasized the strong cohesion and affinity among Cantonese people overseas, as they continue to celebrate their cultural roots and traditions. Despite being abroad, the Guangfu Association donated anti-epidemic materials to support their motherland during the pandemic, demonstrating their unwavering connection to China.

The “Belt and Road” initiative, aimed at promoting common development and international cooperation, has been lauded by overseas Guangfu natives like Li Meijuan. They are hopeful to bring the development they witnessed in China back to their countries of residence and encourage young people to connect with their roots.

The remarkable changes and development in China have left a lasting impression on Guangfu folks, prompting calls for a greater exchange of information and development between overseas communities and the motherland. China’s progress in transportation, infrastructure, and environmental protection has been particularly noted by overseas Guangfu natives.

As their visit to their ancestral homeland draws to a close, these Guangfu folks are filled with a renewed sense of pride and connection to their roots. The bond between the overseas Guangfu community and their motherland remains strong, as they continue to play a role in the development and preservation of Guangfu culture.

Reported by He Junjie and Wei Jiefu from Zhaoqing, Guangdong

Editor in charge: Li Ji

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Share this: Facebook

X

