The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made by General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the mission and task of the Chinese Communists in the new era and new journey, and issued a mobilization order for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In the past few days, the report has aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and masses in Shandong. Dazhong Daily launched the “Following the Footsteps Report” column. The reporter went deep into the places where the General Secretary visited Shandong since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conducted on-site interviews around the people and things that the General Secretary cared about, recorded the Qilu echo of the 20th National Congress, and showed the cadres from all over the province. The masses followed closely with the leader and the confidence and determination to forge ahead in the new journey.

□ Our reporter Zhao Lin

Without a high degree of cultural self-confidence and without cultural prosperity, there will be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture under the conditions of the new era”, “Strengthen the protection of national key cultural relics, and let outstanding cultural relics be passed on from generation to generation” “The red gene is to be passed on”… Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping The general secretary visited Shandong many times and made a series of important instructions on cultural self-confidence, pointing out the direction for Shandong’s cultural construction.

From the birthplace of Confucius to the birthplace of Yimeng spirit; from Liugong Island, which is engraved with the death of the Sino-Japanese War, to Penglai Pavilion at the turn of the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea; from the “Literature, History and Philosophy” magazine, which is known as a benchmark in the academic world, to writing the history of Chinese news The legendary “Dazhong Daily”… Keeping in mind the entrustment and continuous innovation, Qilu continued to play a strong voice of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement.

The 20th National Congress report draws a blueprint for China‘s future development. The general secretary made a special discussion on “promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating a new brilliance of socialist culture”. Everyone reviewed the entrustment, studied the report, and agreed that they should adhere to the socialist cultural development path with Chinese characteristics, enhance cultural self-confidence, and take practical actions to undertake the mission of raising the flag, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new people, revitalizing culture, and developing image. The new achievements enhance the spiritual strength to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held not long ago, the cultural experience projects such as archery, seal carving and rubbing were highly praised by foreign envoys. These projects are all designed and presented by the Confucius Institute. In 2013, when the General Secretary inspected the Confucius Institute, he emphasized that the prosperity of a country and a nation is always supported by cultural prosperity, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation requires the development and prosperity of Chinese culture. Adhering to the “two innovations” of culture, the Confucius Institute constantly promotes the transformation and promotion of traditional culture and “keeps pace with academic research.”

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture and enhance cultural self-confidence. We feel that the burden on our shoulders is heavier.” Liu Xubing, deputy director of the Confucius Institute, said that he will continue to dig deep into the youth group in accordance with the requirements of the report and focus on young people. Innovative interpretation of the core values ​​of traditional culture, with a new presentation that is in line with the characteristics of the times, has extensive participation and can meet the preferences of young people, promotes the continuous “popularization” of traditional culture, and contributes to boosting national pride and self-confidence.

“We must guide the people to know history and love the Party, know history and love the country, and constantly strengthen the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” After earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xiu Linlin, deputy director of the tour guide department of Yantai Penglai Pavilion Scenic Spot Management Service Center, recalled emotionally, General Secretary 2018 During the inspection in recent years, it was pointed out that the protection of national key cultural relics should be strengthened, so that excellent cultural relics should be passed on from generation to generation. “Combined with the study report, we have a deeper understanding of the general secretary’s series of important instructions.”

Penglai Pavilion has precious historical relics as well as rich historical culture. In recent years, Qi Jiguang Memorial Hall and Maritime Silk Road Museum have been renovated and repaired. Cadres and masses from all over the country come here to learn about history and receive education. Xiu Linlin said that she will work with the staff of the scenic spot to tell historical stories with full enthusiasm and inherit the historical culture, so that more people can feel, understand and harvest in the “moisturizing and silent”.

A Liugong Island, which condenses the ups and downs of modern Chinese history for a hundred years, and witnesses the broken dreams and awakenings of the Chinese nation. Over the years, bearing in mind the earnest teachings of the General Secretary that “we must keep the alarm bells ringing, remember the lessons of history, and more than 1.3 billion Chinese people must strive to make our country better and stronger”, Liugongdao has repaired many exhibition areas. The exhibition hall has received more than 4,800 batches of educational research classes and more than 160,000 students, and has become an “Island of Awakening of the Chinese Nation”.

“The elaboration of ‘deepening patriotism, collectivism, and socialist education’ in the report of the 20th National Congress has put forward new and higher requirements for Liugongdao.” Zhou Degang, deputy secretary and director of the Party Committee of the Liugongdao Management Committee of Weihai City, said that the Combined with the requirements of the report, we will continue to innovate and present historical resources, so that the history of the Sino-Japanese War can better enter people’s hearts and ring out the deafening “bells”.

Dazhong Daily was founded in 1939 in the Yimeng Revolutionary Base, and shares the same root, origin and direction with the Yimeng spirit. On December 31, 2018, the general secretary made important instructions on the 80th anniversary of the founding of Dazhong Daily and raised ardent hopes. For Dazhong newspaper people, every time they review the general secretary’s instructions, they are re-learning the spirit of Yimeng and the fine traditions of the party’s journalism. After earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Feng, a young reporter from Dazhong Daily, felt a heavy responsibility, “As a journalist of the party, we will carry forward the Yimeng spirit, enhance cultural self-confidence, and temper all-media reporting based on the report requirements.” General martial arts’, enhance the power of feet, eyesight, brain power, and pen power, and use down-to-earth and warm news reports to effectively play the role of the news media as the main channel for disseminating the core socialist values.”

“Promote the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of founding the party as the source, make good use of red resources, and carry out in-depth publicity and education on socialist core values” “Efforts to cultivate new people of the era who take the responsibility of national rejuvenation”… These words in the report are like moving forward The drum beat hit the heart of Zhang Shuqin, the principal of Linyi Beicheng Primary School.

On March 8, 2018, the general secretary participated in the deliberation of the Shandong delegation at the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress. Zhang Shuqin reported to the general secretary that Linyi’s educational practice of injecting red genes into the blood was passed down from generation to generation. “The general secretary emphasized that the red gene is to be inherited. We keep in mind the entrustment and strive to sow the seeds of red in the hearts of children.” Zhang Shuqin said that this year the school plans to build a red moral education center to better allow red culture to enter the campus and classroom.

In 2021, the general secretary mentioned in his reply to all the editorial staff of the editorial department of “Literature, History and Philosophy” that “strengthening the backbone and confidence of being a Chinese”, and put forward ardent expectations for the success of the journal of philosophy and social sciences. When they saw the content of “strengthening the ambition, backbone, and confidence of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the whole country” in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, all the staff of the editorial department felt familiar, cordial, and excited, and they became more determined in the direction of their efforts.

Professor Liu Pei from the editorial department of “Literature, History and Philosophy” told reporters that keeping in mind the entrustment, the editorial department will further improve the selection of articles, the persistence of academic directions and the openness of the publication, and strengthen the Chinese road, Chinese experience, Chinese plan and other aspects. Research has greatly increased the frequency of publications in the column “Mutual Learning of Civilizations and China‘s Road”. Next month, the sixth issue of this year’s “Literature, History and Philosophy” magazine will be launched, and everyone is busy editing and proofreading. “According to the requirements of the report, we will continue to play the role of the vane of the academic community, stick to the position of Chinese culture, tell the story of China well, and work hard to make the world know and understand China better.”

(□ Participated in the writing of reporters Cong Chunlong, Tao Xiangyin, Mengyi, intern reporter Wang Siqing, correspondent Che Huiqing)