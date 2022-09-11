China ‘s largest freshwater lake is drying up due to prolonged heat and drought. Poyang Lake in China ‘s Jiangxi Province frequently fluctuates in the size of its lake surface area between winter and summer. In winter, the water level of the lake is usually very low. Then, summer rains cause the largest freshwater lake in China to swell with the inflow of water from the Yangtze River.

However, in the summer of 2022, the lake did not swell. In fact, prolonged heatwaves and droughts across much of the Yangtze River have dried up the lake prematurely and pushed water levels to their lowest levels in decades.

Poyang Lake on July 10, 2022

Poyang Lake on August 27, 2022

Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 acquired the pair of images on July 10, 2022, and August 27, 2022. These images are a composite of OLI observations of short-wave infrared, near-infrared, and visible light.

The highest water level in Poyang Lake this year was on June 23, and after that, high temperatures and lack of rain caused the water level in the lake to drop rapidly, according to data from the Jiangxi Provincial Hydrological Monitoring Center. By August 6, the water level had dropped to 11.99 meters (39.33 feet), marking the start of what the center said was the lake’s “dry season.” The low was about 100 days earlier than usual. This is the earliest date that water levels have fallen this low since records began in 1951. The water level then continued to drop, and on August 30 it was only 8.96 m (29.4 ft).

Poyang Lake Details, 10 July – 27 August 2022

The extensive retreat of Poyang Lake has disrupted irrigation, shipping and drinking water systems in nearby communities. In addition, millions of people across the Yangtze River Basin are affected as extreme heat and drought stress China‘s water supply, agriculture, power generation and industrial activities.