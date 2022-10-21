[Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there was a sudden anti-Xi protest on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing not far from the venue, which triggered a shocking effect. . Despite the authorities’ draconian censorship and bans, the protest has sparked debate and imitation at home and widespread solidarity abroad.

The CCP has not notified the incident so far, and the situation of Peng Lifa (net name Peng Zaizhou) and his relatives, who have been identified as protesting parties, is unknown. Mainland legal professionals expressed their views on the incident.

Three days before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping’s re-election) (on the 13th), a middle-aged man hung a red banner on a white background on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing alone, and appealed to the public through a loudspeaker. The content ranges from “no nucleic acid to eat; no blockade, but freedom”, to “no lie, but dignity; no Cultural Revolution, reform; no leader, votes; no slaves and citizens” and other political demands.

In addition, there are sensitive slogans such as “strike to remove the dictator Xi Jinping”. At the scene, the wolf smoke was lit to attract attention. Afterwards, the police rushed to the scene to arrest people and put out the fire. The scene, related news, and screenshots of webpages were spread all over the world through the Internet, and international media followed up with reports.

Officials did not report the Sitong Bridge protest. The outside world pointed out that the protester was Peng Lifa (net name Peng Zaizhou), who had previously tweeted the same slogan. Earlier on the day he hung the banner, he sent propaganda materials including a political platform and a “letter to compatriots in the whole country” to many overseas media, calling on the Chinese people to start a strike on October 16 (the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China). Car horns, etc.

It is reported that Peng Lifa, a native of Heilongjiang, is a scientific and technological worker who studies electromagnetism. In his propaganda materials, he called on soldiers and policemen across the country to “be as brave as Cai E, Li Liejun and Tang Jiyao, don’t help Zhou to abuse, don’t work for the dictator, don’t work for the dictator. Dictators are cannon fodder.”

Mainland lawyers express their views on Peng Lifa’s case

The Voice of America quoted Beijing lawyer Mo Shaoping as saying on the 19th that if he is entrusted by Peng Lifa’s family, he can accept the entrustment of the case.

Mo Shaoping said: “If his relatives and he is confirmed by himself, he really wants me to be his defense lawyer, and I can serve as his defense lawyer. No problem.”

He said that if the Chinese authorities believe that Peng Lifa is involved in a crime, he may be involved in three crimes. One possibility is the crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, and the second possibility is the crime of inciting subversion of state power. The most serious thing is the crime of subversion of state power.

Mainland human rights lawyer Yang Tian (pseudonym) told The Epoch Times on October 20 that according to the current reality in China, certified lawyers would be willing to accept it, but would not speak out publicly. Friends and family advocates can also intervene.

He said that in terms of civil rights, Peng Lifa’s words and deeds are not unconstitutional. “The Constitution stipulates that citizens have freedom of speech, and enjoy the right to criticize, propose, sue, and recall public officials.”

Mainland human rights lawyer He Ming (pseudonym) told The Epoch Times that there may be many human rights lawyers willing to accept it, but there will be great resistance, and they may not be able to meet and appear in court normally.

He said that Peng Lifa’s protest is not supposed to violate the Constitution, but the CCP will insist, “Xi Jinping Thought is written into the Constitution, and if you oppose him, you can also rely on the above to say that you violate the Constitution. Normally, it is the category of freedom of speech. , but in the reality of China, it is estimated that he will be dealt with as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

Mr. Zhang, a doctor of law in Beijing, told The Epoch Times that what Peng Lifa did was completely legal, and neither the constitution nor the law on assembly, demonstration, and demonstration constituted a crime at all. Whether they have been criminally detained or arrested, the public security should notify Peng’s family.

He said that such a case is of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance. Considering only the law itself, no lawyer is unwilling to accept the entrustment or represent it.

“However, from a political point of view, the CCP has long since become a bird of fright. It is extremely vulnerable and anxious. Peng’s family will never be allowed to freely entrust lawyers, and lawyers will never be allowed to freely accept entrustment,” said Mr. Zhang.

The CCP upgrades the stability maintenance scholar: it is impossible for the CCP to control China into an iron plate

In the past few days, during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was already strictly maintaining stability, the authorities have stepped up censorship and monitoring of online and offline speech. A large number of WeChat users have been permanently banned or banned for reposting relevant images or text messages. Netizens reposted and sang the song “The Lonely Brave” sung and recorded by Hong Kong singer Eason Chan, which was quickly removed from the shelves. All overpasses and overpasses in downtown Beijing have suddenly added 24-hour security guards.

In addition to the solidarity action of Peng Lifa from many countries overseas, videos and pictures sent overseas show that handwritten and printed slogans and flyers responding to and following up on Peng Lifa’s protest appeals appeared on walls and telephone poles in some parts of China. Protest slogans of some schools appeared in toilets, Corridors and other places without camera surveillance.

Gu Guoping, a retired teacher at Shanghai University, was arrested by the police on the 16th for retweeting a large number of pictures and videos of Peng Li’s slogan incident.

Xu Kun, a citizen of Kunming, Yunnan, posted a video on WeChat on the 14th, accompanied by the text “Dedicated to the real man standing on the bridge in Beijing, the real hero.” On the same day, the police broke into the house and summoned him to the Chuanjin police station, where he restricted his freedom for seven hours.

The CCP authorities remained silent on Peng Lifa’s anti-Xi protests, and the state media continued to promote Xi Jinping’s re-election as the top leader. Many participating officials and party representatives expressed their loyalty to Xi Jinping in group meetings.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China mentioned that it is “unshakable” to continue to adhere to the much-maligned dynamic clearing and epidemic prevention policy. During the meeting, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Ningbo, Harbin and other places continued to close cities and communities, and conduct large-scale centralized isolation and nucleic acid testing of all staff.

Zheng Xuguang, an economist living in the United States, told The Epoch Times on the 18th: The Sitong Bridge incident is a bit like the child in the emperor’s new clothes, who expressed the things that everyone thought and the wishes that they dared not express.

“He (Peng Lifa) has a program and a plan to implement. This matter will definitely shake the hearts of many people, and it will also shake the hearts of the 20th National Congress participants, unless they don’t know it. We are now seeing domestic and foreign College students are following him.”

Yuan Xuguang said that the Chinese people’s resistance to the regime is nothing more than online and offline means. Now offline enthusiasm is getting higher and higher, and three CCP members have publicly protested before. He believes that, judging from the time and place of the Sitongqiao incident, although the CCP strictly guards against it, there are still many loopholes. “It will be very difficult for the CCP to control China and become monolithic.”

