News

On November 17, met with Philippine President Marcos, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

On November 18, met with King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand, Sultan Hassanal of Brunei, President Boric of Chile, Prime Minister Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Marape of Papua New Guinea.

On November 19, he had a brief conversation with US Vice President Harris at the request, and held talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Prime Minister’s Office in Bangkok.

During APEC time in 2022, President Xi Jinping met and talked with many foreign dignitaries in Bangkok, Thailand. Pragmatic measures. CCTV’s “Lianbo +” special work combing, learning together with you.

[
责编：丛芳瑶

