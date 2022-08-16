Today is August 16th, the centenary of Jiao Yulu’s birth. Walking into the Memorial Hall of Comrade Jiao Yulu in Lankao, Henan, a quietly placed rattan chair tells about the more than 400 days and nights when Comrade Jiao Yulu took root in Lankao.

In the winter of 1962, Comrade Jiao Yulu came to Lankao, an old rattan chair, accompanied Jiao Yulu to a meeting and gave a report. In the spring of 1964, Jiao Yulu’s liver disease became more and more serious. He always used a pen or a wooden stick to put one end on the right side of the rattan chair and the other against the liver. After a long time, a big hole was pushed out of the rattan chair… Jiao Yulu’s birthday For a hundred years, the spirit of Jiao Yulu has been inherited and carried forward.