Follow the General Secretary to see China｜Cultivate Chinese civilization and create colorful Hubei_Guangming.com

The key to promoting the Yangtze River Economic Belt to explore a new path of ecological priority and green development is to properly handle the relationship between green water and green mountains and golden mountains and silver mountains.

——On April 26, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the symposium on further promoting the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Haohao Yangtze River

The Lingxiu that gave birth to Hubei

Compose the colorful development of Hubei

1061 kilometers of Yangtze River coastline

What kind of ecological code is hidden?

June 16th

“Forge ahead with surging Chinese rivers”

The major theme publicity of the whole network was launched in Hubei

At the sharing session at the launching ceremony

Three narrators from different industries

Shared the true colors of the Yangtze River in their eyes

Charming Green: The Butterfly Transformation of the Great River

Not to engage in large-scale development does not mean not to engage in large-scale development, but to require scientific and orderly development.

——On April 24, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when inspecting Xingfa Yichang New Material Industrial Park in Xiaoting.

Narrator: Zuo Xiao, Mayor of Xiaoting District, Yichang City

One ton of ordinary industrial grade phosphoric acid

The market price is about 6,000 yuan

electronic grade phosphoric acid

A ton can sell for nearly 30,000 yuan!

Ordinary yellow phosphorus sells for more than 20,000 yuan per ton

And one gram of black phosphorus can be sold for 5,000 yuan!

Enterprise transformation and upgrading

Let Xiaoting’s products

More “gold content”

“Green content”, “New content”

Xiaoting was named after the Western Han Dynasty, and the famous “Battle of Xiaoting” during the Three Kingdoms period took place here. In ancient times, it was a battleground for military strategists, but now it is the first choice for investment, and it is also the place where General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the Yangtze River in 2018.

Chemical industry is the out-and-out leading industry of Xiaoting, which once contributed more than 80% of the total industrial output value of the whole district. However, the disorderly development of “fires in villages and smoke everywhere” has caused Xiaoting to fall into the predicament of “chemical industry siege”: more and more smoggy weather, clear river water is becoming more and more turbid, and the added value of primary chemical products is not high… …Standing at the crossroads of development, Xiaoting hesitated.

In January 2016, at the Symposium on Promoting the Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated that “the restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River should be placed in an overwhelming position, and we should jointly focus on major protection and not engage in major development.” Xiaoting resolutely implemented the requirements of the General Secretary, and made up his mind to promote the “closed reform and relocation” of 21 chemical companies along the river, started the “first demolition” and implemented the “first explosion”. In the year of the rectification, Xiaoting reduced its industrial output value by about 1.5 billion yuan, reduced its tax revenue by about 60 million yuan, and reduced more than 1,500 jobs.

This is a painful self-revolution, but it is also a political responsibility and a historical mission that must be borne. With the strong support of the national ministries and commissions, provinces and cities, Xiaoting has focused on pollution prevention and control on the one hand, and industrial transformation and upgrading on the other, showing a new look in its development.

In the current Xiaoting, the traditional chemical industry is gone forever, and the green industry is booming. In the big test of the times, the green butterfly transformation of the leading industry has been realized. The country’s first organosilicon innovation capital, the first electronic chemicals zone in the central region, the first synthetic biology industrial park in Hubei, and the Three Gorges Laboratory, one of the nine key laboratories in the province, have been successfully built here, breaking through the “stuck neck” technology 6, 14 industrial single product market share ranks among the top three in the world or in the country.

Golden Signboard: On the Road to Chasing Light

Only by holding the lifeblood of science and technology in one’s own hands can the country become truly strong.

——On June 28, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping said during his inspection at Huagong Science and Technology.

Narrator: Ye Zufu, General Manager of Huagong Technology Welding Automation Product Line

How powerful is a beam of light?

A 5.5-inch mobile phone screen

It only takes 8 seconds to complete the one-piece cutting

A nearly 3-meter car battery tray

It only takes 60 seconds to complete welding

As small as the QR code on a milk carton

large to the upper deck of a ship

Laser technology can be said to be “everywhere, omnipotent”

in the cars we see every day

Hidden with Huagong Technology

first technological breakthrough

Ye Zufu introduced that in the early years, in the field of “automobile body-in-white laser welding”, domestic enterprises had no successful cases, because welding was very difficult, and the seams had to be so tight that even a trace of water mist could not get in. In 2008, the project team carried out experiments, thought hard on the design, and bid for the “fierce battle” for 3 months. Finally, it won a global bidding and became the first Chinese company to enter this field, ending more than 40 years of foreign companies. “Cover up the sky with one hand”.

In 2018, a foreign luxury car brand invited bids from all over the world to “customize” an automated laser welding production line for battery trays. According to Ye Zufu, in order to accomplish this task, a research team of more than 20 people has gone through hundreds of discussions and adjustments. Nine months later, the customer brought 4 pages of test indicators to check and accept. Not only did the data meet the standards, but the accuracy was 66% higher than that of German companies. The world‘s first laser welding production line for battery trays has filled the gap in domestic technology.

What does the desperate pursuit of localization mean?

Ye Zufu said that in the past, when the domestic laser technology was immature, the laser technology was almost monopolized by foreign countries, and the price was decided by them. At that time, the price of a 10,000-watt laser was 8 million yuan, and it had to be reported to the US Department of Commerce for approval. Maintenance is also difficult. Now the price of our domestic 10,000-watt fiber laser is less than 800,000, less than one-tenth of the price, and the service is more considerate.

the lifeblood of technology

firmly in your hands

Accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement

It is the new Long March for scientific and technological workers in the new era

Report to the General Secretary:

“Your entrustment, we will definitely do it!”

Sky blue and water blue: the beauty of rivers and lakes

Rural revitalization is not about sitting back and reaping the rewards. It cannot be waited or delivered. It depends on the struggle of the majority of farmers. The village party branch should become a strong fighting bastion to help farmers get rich, maintain rural stability, and promote rural revitalization.

——On the afternoon of April 24, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping said during his inspection in Xujiachong Village, Yichang City.

Narrator: Wang Dan, reporter from Hubei Radio and Television News Center

It can be seen in the figure below

What jumped out?

Don’t look at how small it is in the lens

It’s actually over a meter long!

At that time, the reporter was interviewing the aquatic life protection team of China Three Gorges University under the Zhixi Yangtze River Bridge in Yichang. It suddenly jumped out of the river and entered the camera, which shocked everyone because it was the wild Chinese sturgeon known as the endangered “Yangtze King Fish”. , actually met in an accidental interview!

Restoring the shoreline of the Yangtze River, remediating illegal wharves, and improving the water quality of the Yangtze River. While protecting the clean water of the river, Hubei has also allowed more people to see the Anlan picture of “finless porpoises blowing waves, sand birds catch fish”.

The Chinese sturgeon also paves a way for the villagers to get rich!

Xie Rong, the third village party secretary of Xujiachong Village in Yichang, was already the leader of Xujiachong’s business five years ago. She once introduced the small “Chinese Sturgeon” embroidery product of “Three Gorges Ai” to General Secretary Xi Jinping. It is said that wormwood has the effect of dispelling cold and dampness.

Xie Rong said that a good ecological environment is the biggest advantage and precious wealth of this Three Gorges immigrant village, and the general secretary’s attention to the wormwood industry has enhanced her confidence in development. She cooperated with a company in Beijing to jointly launch the brand “Aka Handmade”, which is sold online. The 200-square-meter handicraft workshop has also been expanded into a professional production workshop of more than 1,000 square meters, which has driven nearly 100 villagers to employment and annual sales of nearly 10 million. .

Today’s Xujiachong is already a “National Tourism Demonstration Village”. Red tourism, specialty restaurants, boutique homestays, and cultural innovations in the Three Gorges attract more than 100,000 tourists a year. The per capita disposable income of the village has increased by nearly 20,000 yuan compared with 2018. , More and more villagers have achieved employment at their doorstep.

The great protection of the Yangtze River has brought ecological dividends, and it has also made Wuhan, a city name card along the Yangtze River, more and more famous.

This year’s May Day, Wuhan River Beach has become a must-see spot for tourists. Wuhan Ferry is also popular among young people who are “special forces tourists”. The ferry that can accommodate 800 people is full. Sitting on the ferry and watching a beautiful sunset on the river has become a romantic agreement with the Yangtze River.

The river beach is so beautiful, but the people who lived by the river in the past have been harassed by floods for generations, and the color of the river has changed. After generations of hard work, the former water conservancy and flood control project has been transformed into a water park at the doorstep of citizens, and everyone can go from living in water to enjoying water.

For thousands of years, the Yangtze River Basin has used water as a link to connect the upper, middle and lower reaches, left and right banks, and main and tributary streams, forming a large economic and social system. The construction of the Anlan Yangtze River is inseparable from the overall planning and comprehensive implementation of several generations of people working together for a long time. This year, the “Outline of Hubei Provincial River Basin Comprehensive Management and Overall Development Plan” was issued. This is the latest measure for Hubei to implement the development strategy of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

dance with water

Prosper because of water

enjoy the water

More and more urban and rural areas in Hubei

along the Yangtze River

bright pearls

greengold

blue

these colors

All are the true colors of the Yangtze River

Yangtze

Conservation of Chinese civilization

Achievement of colorful Hubei

Produced by Hubei Publishing Editorial Department | Reprint please indicate the source

Source: Released by Hubei, News Center of Hubei Radio and Television Station

Coordinator: Luo Feng

Editor: Guo Jinhua, Li Xin, Chen Yaxi

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]