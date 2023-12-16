Follow the General Secretary to see China｜The light of the polar regions stands in the sky_Guangming.com

February this year, to carry out the work of polar scientific research,” said Yang Yuande, who has been stationed at Zhongshan Station since November. “There was a typhoon in the North Pacific in November this year, and we got stuck in Zhongshan for two weeks because we couldn’t leave the port. The resupply went smoothly. I am responsible for the cross-sectional GNSS observation operations. It is a very critical work in the expedition.”

Yang Yuande also mentioned that the development of China’s polar scientific expedition capabilities has been rapid. “The research center has made orderly progress and achieved remarkable results all the way. The national policy of supporting scientific research in the polar regions is constantly improving, and the scale of scientific research tasks is gradually expanding. This provides a platform for us to better innovate and develop.”

Li Xueping, who engaged in international law research, emphasized that their team will adhere to the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and spread China’s propositions for peaceful use of Antarctica. “The general secretary’s reply is caring, thoughtful and inspiring,” she said.

The dedication and determination of these scholars and students from Wuhan University participating in the Antarctic scientific expeditions are truly inspiring. The impact of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words on these individuals is palpable and has renewed their commitment to achieving success in their scientific endeavors. Their resilience, hard work, and unwavering dedication to their research reflect the true spirit of scientific exploration and discovery.

Share this: Facebook

X

