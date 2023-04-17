Follow the general secretary to see China | Keep in mind the earnest entrustment, and do a good job in the theme education “Guizhou answer sheet”_Hangzhou Net

Watching China with the General Secretary

“This theme education must firmly grasp the general requirements of ‘learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new contributions’.” At the work conference on studying and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly clarified The great significance and goal requirements of in-depth development of thematic education, and comprehensive deployment of the work of thematic education, provide a fundamental basis for the whole party to carry out thematic education.

The spring breeze is mighty and full of new eyes, and the journey will continue for thousands of miles. Learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era is like a spring rain, bringing profound ideological baptism to the majority of party members and cadres, and a wind of learning has risen in the motherland.

Learning is deep, seeking new places, and doing practical things. Guizhou made a firm answer with four “urgent needs”:Continue to revisit and learn deeply, use the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guizhou’s important speeches and important instructions on Guizhou’s work, always keep in mind entrustment, be grateful for progress, and be grateful for forging ahead, and hand in the “Guizhou answer sheet” of high-scoring theme education.

Entrustment: Earnestly caring and keeping in mind

The vicissitudes of the sea show the mainstay, and the majestic mountains look at the main peak. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Guizhou twice for investigation and investigation, participated in the deliberation of the Guizhou delegation at the Second Session of the 12th National People’s Congress, and participated in the discussions of the Guizhou Provincial Delegation at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Instructions and instructions.

There is no small matter in people’s livelihood, and the branches and leaves are always related to love. For a long time, the well-being of the people and the well-being of the people have always been the deepest concern of General Secretary Xi Jinping——

“Guizhou has entered an important stage of catching up and speeding up the construction of a well-off society in an all-round way. It is necessary to solidly promote poverty alleviation and development work, so that people in poor areas can continue to benefit.”

“Whether the Party Central Committee’s policy is good or not depends on whether the villagers laugh or cry.”

“We must keep the two bottom lines of development and ecology, cultivate the advantages of latecomers, strive to catch up with latecomers, and blaze a new path of development that is different from the east and other provinces in the west.”

“Guizhou must keep the two bottom lines of development and ecology, innovate development ideas, give full play to the advantages of latecomers, fight decisively against poverty, achieve a decisive victory in synchronization with a well-off society, and create a colorful new future for Guizhou with rich people and beautiful ecology.”

…………

In February 2021, in the first year of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again visited Guizhou in person, and gave Guizhou the glorious mission of “breaking new roads, opening new bureaus, grabbing new opportunities, and making new achievements”.

Reminiscing about the present and reminiscing about the past, drinking water and thinking about the source. At every key node in Guizhou, General Secretary Xi Jinping has oriented Guizhou from a strategic and overall perspective. A sound of cordial care and a sentence of earnest entrustment aroused the fighting spirit of 40 million children of all ethnic groups in Guizhou, and overcome all difficulties to create a “golden decade” of catching up and surpassing.

Practice: Gratitude and forge ahead to implement

Yin Yin’s entrustment turned into a strong motivation. Over the years, Guizhou has unremittingly used Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to build its soul, and has always regarded the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the “first political requirement” to ensure that the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee take root in the land of Guizhou. Bloom and bear fruit.

“If Haiga does not get rid of poverty, I will not go down the mountain.” With one promise, the first secretary Yang Bo stayed in Haiga Village, Zhongshan District, Liupanshui City for 11 years. For nearly 4,000 days and nights, with the mountains as his home and the company of the villagers, he used his best youth to witness every change in Haiga’s old appearance. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a total of 213,200 village cadres like Yang Bo have cashed in the choice of no regrets, passionate watch and hard work in the land of Guizhou.

From deep mountains to towns, from farming to labor, from farmers to citizens… Wang Yongze, 31, from Amei Qituo Township, Sanbao Street, Qinglong County, is very satisfied with the current situation after the relocation. In his opinion, “living without spending a penny” After entering the county, it is convenient for children to study, and they can work at the door of the house” is a beautiful thing that I never even dared to think about. The source of this happiness begins with the “first shot” of large-scale ex situ poverty alleviation and relocation in Guizhou in 2015: Sanbao Yi Township, one of the 20 extremely poor towns in Guizhou, has become the only one in the country that has relocated the whole town In the township, 1,317 households with 6,263 people moved to Amei Qituo Township in the suburbs of Qinglong County and became new citizens.

In the past ten years, Guizhou has explored “six persistences” and “five systems” for poverty alleviation and relocation, “eight elements” “five threes” and “six transformations” of the rural industrial revolution, and “five special governance” and “9+” for poverty alleviation 3″ The precise and effective “Guizhou Tactics” such as the listing of counties (districts) to supervise the war and to make up for the shortcomings of “two no worries and three guarantees” in rural drinking water safety provide a useful reference for national poverty alleviation and even global poverty reduction.

The word “strict” is the first, the word “fast” is the first, and the word “real” is the key. Guizhou, which keeps in mind the ardent entrustment, makes no choice, no discount, and no flexibility. With firm ideals and beliefs and unremitting hard work, the written Ordinary miracles one after another, in exchange for visible smiling faces, tangible happiness, and that eye-catching “Guizhou answer sheet”!

Answer sheet: The golden decade is wonderful

Guizhou keeps in mind its entrustment, is grateful for progress, and forges ahead with gratitude. It firmly adheres to the two bottom lines of development and ecology, and fully implements the three strategic actions of big poverty alleviation, big data, and big ecology. In order to move from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization, from impassable birds to high-speed plains, from ecological fragility to greenness and gold, from data exploration to blue ocean tide…

The vicissitudes of life, “changed the world“——

As the first person in Huamao Village to go out to work, and also the first person to return home to start a business, Wang Zhiqiang, the owner of Red House Farmhouse, ate a “tourist meal” and witnessed the transformation from “Huamaotian” to Huamao Village; In Huawu Village, Qianxi City, which is more than 150 kilometers away, Yang Wenli, a Miao embroiderer, opened a Miao embroidery poverty alleviation workshop. My mother achieved stable employment at home.

Great changes in the mountains and villages show a new look. Walking in the land of central Guizhou, there is a picture scroll of the times with beautiful mountains and rivers everywhere. From the demonstration area of ​​poverty alleviation and development ten years ago to the “provincial model” of poverty alleviation in China today, Guizhou has transformed villages such as puffins, Tangyue, Huamao, Huawu, and Tuanjie villages to answer the phrase “the party” Whether the central government’s policy is good or not depends on whether the villagers laugh or cry.”

In Pinglihe Village, Pingtang County, the unique valley climate makes the melons and fruits here sweet and ripe early. Every season when it is ripe, countless trucks come to the village through the Pingtang Super Bridge to “catch up fresh”, which can bring an increase of 17 million yuan to the villagers every year.

Wanqiao Feijia becomes a thoroughfare. As the only province in the country that is not supported by plains, Guizhou has more than 8,000 kilometers of highways in operation, and nearly 30,000 bridges have been built or are under construction. Nearly half of the world‘s top 100 high bridges are located in Guizhou, which not only becomes a “bridge museum” that attracts worldwide attention, but bridges erected between mountains and valleys support development pathways and open up economic arteries, and outline a western province that “curves and straightens” traces of struggle.

As one of the first batch of national ecological civilization pilot areas, Guizhou takes “green” as the base, and comprehensively implements the river, lake and forest chief system; “green” produces “gold”, and promotes the sustainable growth of the green economy. During the exploration process of “Double Carbon”, Puffin Village, which was once trapped by wind and sand and soil erosion, realized the greening of barren hills and increased income of the masses. Relying on the 77.2% forest coverage rate, it obtained the second forestry carbon ticket in the province. The verdant forests have quietly transformed into a “green bank”.

In the intelligent manufacturing workshop of traditional Chinese medicine preparations in Tongjitang, Sinopharm Group, Guiyang Economic Development Zone, the robotic arm quickly grasps, and the rapid imaging technology conducts online detection. “Big data +” is helping Guizhou’s time-honored traditional Chinese medicine brands to strive for the lead on the track of intelligent manufacturing .

Chasing the waves and the blue ocean takes the lead. Guizhou keeps in mind the high-quality promotion of big data strategic actions, and the growth rate of digital economy ranks first in the country for seven consecutive years. Apple, Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com and other giants representing the cutting-edge technology of the times have chosen to settle in Guizhou one after another. Big data has become a new business card for Guizhou to the world.

Countless “pioneering, pioneering, and first” embodies the “golden decade” of Guizhou’s catch-up and carry-in. The achievements of Guizhou are a microcosm of the great strides made by the party and the country since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; the dramatic changes in the mountains and villages that have attracted worldwide attention are the vivid practice of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in Guizhou.

The flag guides the direction, and the core guides the future. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and opened a new expedition full of glory and dreams. Standing at the starting point of the new journey, Guizhou issued a resounding call: comprehensively implement the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements” according to the benchmark, firmly anchor the fundamental tasks, carry out thematic education with high standards and high quality, and consolidate Concentrate on promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guizhou.

In the past, thousands of brocades have been exhibited, and in the Ming Dynasty, they have gone further. Effectively transform Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. Make great efforts to promote high-quality development, focus on the “four new” and focus on the “four modernizations”, accelerate the construction of “four districts and one highland”, and use the new atmosphere and new actions to promote Guizhou’s high-quality development to achieve a new leap forward. General Secretary Xi Jinping for us The grand blueprint described will surely become a beautiful reality on the land of central Guizhou.