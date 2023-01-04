Editor’s note:In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping clarified the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization: Adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics, achieving high-quality development, developing people’s democracy throughout the process, enriching the spiritual world of the people, and realizing the Common prosperity promotes the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and creates a new form of human civilization.

To firmly grasp the party’s mission and tasks in the new era and new journey, we must deeply understand and grasp the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” column specially launched the “Twenty Reports on Learning from the General Secretary” Nine “essential requirements”series, study together with you.

Tiantian studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, pointing out that China has always adhered to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

On the road of the road, the world is for the public. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China officially listed “promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind” as one of the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has had a profound insight into the “changes in the world“, scientifically answered the “questions of the world“, creatively proposed and continuously enriched and developed the important ideas of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and achieved common development, long-term peace and stability for human society. Sustained prosperity points the way. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” sorts out relevant important discussions and studies with you.

(China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)

[

责编：杨煜 ]