Original title: Follow the reporter to explore the exhibition hall | The 6 major exhibition halls on the first day of the Silk Fair are brilliant

News from CCTV Xi’an on August 14 (Reporter Zhang Wei Liu Yu) The 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair (hereinafter referred to as the 6th Silk Expo) was held in Xi’an, Shaanxi on the morning of the 14th. opening.

The 6th Silk Fair opened in Xi’an (Photo by Liu Yu, reporter from China Central Radio Network)

This year’s Silk Fair will set up 6 exhibition halls, namely the International Pavilion, the China Pavilion, the Shaanxi Pavilion, the Rural Revitalization Pavilion, the Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion, and the Green Industry Pavilion, with a total exhibition area of ​​72,000 square meters. , provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), cities (regions) in Shaanxi Province and the overall image, resource advantages, characteristic industries, and key projects of enterprises, carry out investment negotiations, bulk trade and project signing.

Part of the exhibition area of ​​the International Pavilion (Photo by Liu Yu, reporter from China Central Radio Network)

Among them, the International Pavilion is located in Hall 3 of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center, and the National Pavilion of the Guest of Honour is specially set up. The International Pavilion innovatively sets up a special exhibition area for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base, a special exhibition area for RCEP, and an exhibition area for famous and characteristic commodities from international sister cities; it focuses on displaying the images of countries and regions along the Silk Road, investment fields and major cooperation projects, and conducts investment negotiations and talks. Commodity trade. Business associations, business representative offices in China and foreign-funded enterprises in China from 38 countries along the “Belt and Road” will participate in the exhibition, and will exhibit more than 100 kinds of products with national characteristics.

The China Pavilion is located in Hall 1, with a special hall for the province of honor. Focus on displaying the overall image, resource advantages, investment environment, key industries, investment cooperation and industrial transfer projects of various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in my country, and carry out cooperation exchanges and trade negotiations. The Rural Revitalization Hall is located in Hall 5. Focus on the achievements of smart agriculture, modern agricultural informatization, transformation of agricultural scientific and technological achievements, "Internet +" and other achievements, as well as agricultural e-commerce, leisure agriculture and famous and characteristic agricultural products; relevant forums will be held at the same time. The Intelligent Manufacturing Hall is located in Hall 6. Focusing on 23 key industrial chains in Shaanxi Province, it will focus on 5G technology application and commercial use, big data cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things; aviation research and development, manufacturing, logistics; high-speed rail, intercity railway, subway; intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, high-end New technologies and products for equipment; cutting-edge technologies and products in the fields of smart cars, security, home appliances, home appliances, etc.; relevant forums will be held at the same time. The Green Industry Pavilion is located in Hall 6. Focus on displaying energy-saving and environmental protection technologies and products, as well as 5G smart light poles, landscape lighting, digital lighting, night travel lighting devices, smart home lighting, health lighting and other green lighting new technologies, new materials and new product applications, as well as nuclear energy, wind energy, solar energy And other latest products and technologies, status and prospects. It is understood that this year's Silk Fair will continue to adopt the online and offline integrated conference mode to create an exhibition service platform that "online empowers offline, offline drives online, and integrates online and offline".

