Through the Ministry of Multimodal and Sustainable Mobility, the District reiterated the reform to the established road regulations, taking into account the reconstruction works of Campo Serrano avenue.

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta , stated that the restriction of circulation, parking, loading and unloading of vehicles on the Campo Serrano corridor, between 22nd Street and Avenida del Ferrocarril will continue to be limited, as represented by the Decree 314 of December 23, 2021.

Having said the above, it is reiterated that only the vehicles that provide courier service and addresses, in the exercise of its commercial purpose and that its driver has the identification of his notebook and the uniform.

Also, the collective public transport y taxisthey will be able to enter the Campo Serrano Avenue, from the 22nd street until reaching 15th street, where they should turn right. Therefore, the parking of all types of vehicles will be restricted on this road.

The seventh race changed its road direction, running from south to north and can only be traveled by private cars, motorcycles, motorcycles, motorcycles, quads y taxis. The circulation of collective public transport, trucks with a height greater than 3.4 m and/or greater than 3.1 meters wide including mirrors, rear-view mirrors, will be prohibited on this road.

Only cars that provide service, that carry their identification card, will be able to transit through the area.

In order to reduce obstruction to mobility and facilitate transit vehicularthe parking of vehicles on the seventh race will not be allowed.

District administration extends its invitation to Samarians and visitors to drive carefully, to be patient when driving and to have responsibility by the sector of the center of the city, respecting the traffic rules and the regulatory agents, who will be in charge to help with the situation raised.