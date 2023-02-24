Three days ago a student strike was held at the IE Agropecuaria La Unión de Belén de Bajirá and its twelve campuses. They denounce the deplorable conditions of their school and demand, among other points:

Purchase of land and construction of a school for agricultural practices.

Appointment of teachers in the headquarters Los Pisingos, Llano Rico, Belencito, La Union, Bracito Caño Clear.

Appointment of general services personnel, cleaning, surveillance, classrooms, physical plant improvement, adaptation and provision of laboratory and systems room, enclosure, permanent water tank, school transportation.