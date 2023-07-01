Following EU AI Rule, 160 Tech Executives Sign Response Letter By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Following EU AI legislation, 160 tech executives sign reply letter

More than 160 executives from technology companies around the world have sent a public letter to European Union lawmakers urging them to carefully consider artificial intelligence (AI) regulations in order not to hamper the industry or markets. executives from companies including Renault (EPA:), Meta, Spanish telecommunications firm Cellnex and German investment bank Berenberg have commented on the proposed EU law on artificial intelligence, stating that it could jeopardize competitiveness and innovation in the region.In particular, the letter warns that the EU’s proposed rules would lead to strict regulation of AI-Generative tools and entail liability risks and high compliance costs for companies developing the technology. On June 14, two weeks before the letter, the European Parliament passed the initial EU AI law, which includes legislation forcing tools like ChatGPT to disclose all AI-generated content and other measures against illegal content. laws intend to prohibit the use of certain services and AI products. Comprehensive bans have been placed on technologies such as the public use of biometric surveillance, social scoring systems, predictive policing, so-called “emotion recognition” and non-targeting facial recognition systems.

Before the bill actually becomes law, individual negotiations will take place between Members of Parliament to finalize the details of the EU AI Act. The recent letter comes as tech companies still have time to petition lawmakers for looser measures. The day before the letter was released, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) chairman traveled to Europe regulators on how best to regulate AI. In May, Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, also addressed European regulators in Brussels. He warned of the potential negative effects of excessive regulation on the AI ​​industry. The EU tech head insisted that the bloc and the US unite to create a ‘code of conduct for AI voluntary to apply as lawmakers finalize more permanent measures. In March, more than 2,600 tech industry leaders and researchers, including Elon Musk, sent another open letter. However, he has called for a temporary pause on any further AI development, calling for regulation.

