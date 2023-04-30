Following the heatwave in spring, El Niño… “2024 is the hottest year” :: sympathetic media news agency ::

Spain 40 degrees, Thailand 45 degrees… global heat wave

Rising sea surface temperature predicts El Niño

Prediction of “climate catastrophe”… Concern for the Vulnerable Poor

This is a scene of a child splashing water to escape the heat in Uttar Pradesh, India. 2023.04.28.

[서울=뉴시스]Han Hwi-yeon, intern reporter = The earth is suffering. Last month, cases of scorching heat, unsuitable for April, exploded around the world. In late April, Spain has already recorded temperatures approaching 40 degrees. Thailand is literally a ‘heat wave’ reaching 45 degrees.

The problem is not only on the ground. At the beginning of last month, average global sea surface temperatures hit an all-time high. It is a worrisome rise in temperature that even scientists have not been able to find the cause of. It is also said to be a ‘harbinger of climate catastrophe’.

The British BBC reported on the heatwave in Spain on the 27th of last month, and specified that it was “not an isolated event (only in Spain), but a global abnormal temperature.” A number of foreign media outlets, such as CNN in the United States, are also reporting on heat waves around the world every day.

Luang Prabang, Laos, reached 42 degrees on the 11th of last month (local time), and in Thailand, 45 degrees was recorded for the first time in history in the northwestern Taksi region on the 15th of last month (local time). In India, at least 12 people have already died due to the heat wave.

Scientists say the effects of the human-caused climate crisis will accelerate, intensifying heatwaves around the world.

Citing a joint study by Harvard and Washington University in the United States published in 2022, CNN warned that tropical regions, including most of Asia, could live under dangerous levels of heat above an average of 39.4 degrees Celsius for most of the year by 2050. He added that the possibility of human survival itself should be discussed.

To make matters worse, anomalies were also discovered at sea. According to the British BBC and the Guardian, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measured the maximum sea surface temperature at the beginning of last month.

It seems natural that the temperature is rising due to global warming and the sea is warming, but the problem is that the cause is unknown. Scientists have not been able to find the cause of the recent rapid rise in sea surface temperatures.

The ‘El Niño’ phenomenon predicted this month is also a big problem. After ‘La Niña’, which helped lower the global temperature over the past three years, a strong ‘El Niño’ is sure to occur. Dr. Josef Rudescher of the Potsdam Climate Institute said, “After this El Niño, the global temperature will rise by 0.2 to 0.25 degrees Celsius,” and “2024 is probably expected to be the hottest year in history.”

Along with record-breaking heatwaves, scientists predicted an El Niño event that would warm the oceans. Amidst the predictions of experts about 'climate catastrophe', concerns about the poor continued. The photo shows the scene of a climate change protest in Washington. 2023.04.28.

Experts continue to make disappointing predictions about climate change. Meteorologist Joyce Kimuthai told CNN that low rainfall and warming temperatures in Africa could lead to an unusual drought in the region.

Dr. Farhad Sai of Germany predicted an increase in deaths due to heat, saying, “Asian people have been able to adapt to extreme temperatures for thousands of years, but now they will exceed that ability.”

The world has shown various movements in response to the situation on the verge of becoming a reality of the term ‘climate catastrophe’. Spain is adjusting subway dispatch intervals to adjust school start times and reduce waiting times.

Last March (local time), Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported on a lawsuit filed by a group called ‘Swiss Climate Older People’ with the European Court of Human Rights. It said that the right to life is being violated because Switzerland is suffering from heatwaves because it has not done enough to combat climate change. Experts are putting out opinions every day that “abnormal temperatures are especially fatal for the poor.”

