Following the insecurity, the doctors desert the hospitals of Mbankana

Insecurity in the city of Mbakana, in the rural commune of Maluku, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is scaring away the doctors working in this area, to the chagrin of the sick and other victims of this insecurity.

After clashes reported on Friday, May 12, which caused 28 deaths in Mongata, 10 km from the city of Mbakana, doctors began to withdraw from the Maluku general reference hospital, leaving the population and especially the many wounded without access to adequate health care.

The doctors denounce the threats, violence and thefts of which they have been victims for some time.

This situation does not allow it to provide quality care to patients who need it.

Many have chosen to leave the rural commune to protect their own lives and those of their families.

This desertion has a devastating impact on the local community, which finds itself without access to the medical services it needs.

Insecurity continues to be a constant threat to the populations of Mbakana and Maluku in general. Only an effective involvement of the army as well as the Congolese police can bring hope to this commune, the eastern gateway to the city-province of Kinshasa, several sources indicate.

Jules Ninda